SzázadvégTisza PártTisza-csomagMagyar Péter
magyar

Majority of Hungarians Reject the Tisza Package

Recently leaked information reveals that if it came to power, the Tisza Party would introduce severe austerity measures. The party would raise personal income taxes (SZJA), abolish tax allowances, and ban Russian energy imports. Hungarians overwhelmingly reject every element of the Tisza package, according to a survey by Szazadveg.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 09. 15. 14:08
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party Chairman and Zoltan Tarr, Deputy Chairman (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Every week, more documents and leaked audio recordings emerge proving that the Tisza Party is preparing for wide-ranging austerity measures but intends to keep them secret until after the elections. At an event in Etyek, the party’s deputy chairman warned the audience that “we mustn’t talk about tax hikes, otherwise we will lose.” According to Zoltan Tarr, “first we must win the elections, and after that, anything goes.” At another campaign event, Gyorgy Suranyi said that for now he does not recommend questioning the utility price cap program in place because it is a “hot issue,” but after the elections the matter could be revisited.

Leader of Hungarian Tisza party and former government member turned opposition leader Peter Magyar (L) and President of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber step into a conference hall of a Budapest's hotel for a meeting in Hungary on June 14, 2024. Weber arrived to Budapest about the accession of the seven elected members of the European Parliament of the Tisza party. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
The Tisza Party would subject the country to Brussels's demands (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

Peter Magyar Misleads Voters

The Tisza Party is trying to keep its planned economic measures under wraps because they would significantly worsen the living conditions of Hungarian households. Based on leaked plans and statements by party-affiliated experts, the party would introduce a multi-tier tax system, keeping the current 15% rate only for gross monthly incomes of up to 416,000 forints (approx. €1070) , with 22% and 33% brackets above that.

This measure would negatively impact three-quarters of workers, with even the majority of those earning below the average wage seeing a reduction in their net income.

In addition, the Tisza Party would abolish tax allowances for at least one million families, as well as for hundreds of thousands of mothers and young people.

In his August 20 speech, Peter Magyar announced that he would cut Hungary off from Russian energy imports, thereby fulfilling one of Brussels’s main demands. Magyar promised that the shift would provide Hungary with greater independence and more favorable supply terms, but — like the tax plan — this is a deception. The ban on Russian energy would instead result in new dependencies, reduced supply security and drastic price increases.

According to previous estimates by Szazadveg, the measure would:

Increase household electricity and gas bills to three and a half times their current level, adding an additional 510,000 forints (approx. €1310) per year in extra costs for an average household,

and push fuel prices above 1,000 forints (€2.60) per liter.

Two-Thirds of Hungarians Oppose the Tisza Package

A majority of Hungary's adult population holds a negative view of every examined element of the Tisza package. Seven out of ten respondents oppose the party’s three-bracket income tax plan and the abolition of family tax benefits. The phasing out of allowances for mothers and young people is opposed by 68% and 65% of Hungarians, respectively. Opposition to banning Russian energy imports also reaches two-thirds.

Tisza_Rezsi_Szazadveg_1_EN
Two-thirds of Hungarians reject the Tisza package, September 2025 (Source: Szazadveg)

The results confirm Zoltan Tarr’s fear: 

the elements of the Tisza package are indeed extremely unpopular.

However, the party’s approach of keeping the details of its program hidden and, in some cases, deliberately misleading voters is unacceptable, as the economic and social damage caused by the Tisza Party would have to be endured even by those who were deceived.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party Chairman and Zoltan Tarr, Deputy Chairman (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

add-square Lelepleződtek: adóemelésre készülnek Magyar Péterék

Menczer Tamás helyretette a telexes újságírót + videó

Lelepleződtek: adóemelésre készülnek Magyar Péterék 20 cikk chevron-right

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekantifa

Csak nézd!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb bejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu