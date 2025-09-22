Commemorating Charlie Kirk in Budapest

"This is an issue above party lines: we must not allow people who represent the national and patriotic idea to be destroyed, we must not allow them to be attacked," said Gergely Huth, editor-in-chief of Pesti Sracok, at the commemoration held at Szabadsag (Liberty) Square in Budapest.

Remembering Charlie Kirk at Szabadsag Square (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

"Let us stand up for each other, let us say no to violence, because this politics of hatred is spreading everywhere in the world against conservative, Christian, national, patriotic ideas," he added. In his

unfettered left-wing incitement is appearing everywhere.

"Democracy exists so that we can debate our issues, have many platforms, but this kind of leftist tsunami of hatred must be rejected. We must say a firm no to it," Gergely Huth stressed.

Security policy expert George Spottle recalled that he, too, was shaken by the news of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Like every normal person, not only conservatives, but anyone who simply loves their fellow human beings, who rejects hatred, rejects violence, and rejects the kind of hatred and incitement to hatred that at this moment, is coming from the left,

he said, adding that the left has run out of arguments.

While the assassin carried a hunting weapon equipped with a scope, Charlie Kirk’s weapons were his words and ideas — which, in a democracy such as the United States, are free, he said.

"And this is what the aggressive left cannot tolerate. That we say out loud what we think," he pointed out.

Political influencer and vlogger Daniel Istvan emphasized:

Charlie Kirk was not a politician — he was one of us. An influencer, an opinion leader who convinced people.

"He went from campus to campus, he could argue extremely well, he could talk with anyone about anything. At one point he became dangerous, when he managed to turn about 19 percent of students’ opinions," Daniel Istvan said in tribute to Charlie Kirk’s activities.

Commemoration at the Basilica (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

A remembrance was also held Sunday evening at Budapest’s St. Stephen’s Basilica. On the occasion of the funeral of the murdered 31-year-old, mourners were invited to pray, sing and light candles together — spiritually joining millions accompanying the conservative political activist, murdered for his open profession of faith, on his final journey.