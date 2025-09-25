Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely a Szőlő utcai ügyről: Éveket kell börtönben töltenie, aki valótlan rágalmakat és hazugságokat közöl + videó

PM Orban: Anyone Smearing Others with False Accusations Must Be Held Accountable

Insulting a monk at the church gate because he dares to ring the bells is not a protest, the Prime Minister pointed out.

2025. 09. 25. 11:32
Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
"They have sunk low. In Hungary, anyone can protest wherever they want. People can gather, they can demonstrate. But insulting a monk at the church gate because he dares to ring the bells is not a protest. That is shameful. Whoever does this, whoever encourages others to do this, is not a village fool but simply an evil person. It is on their soul," wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page.

In Hungary, everyone can say what they want, anyone can voice their opinion, the Prime Minister emphasized in his post.

But smearing public figures with completely baseless and false accusations, cheap lies, and dark insinuations is not expressing an opinion. That is defamation. Classic commie tactics. Whoever does this must be held accountable for their words. Then it will come to light where the threads really lead,

PM Orban stated.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, lawmaker Akos Hadhazy and his supporters, who are staging increasing unruly demonstrations, went into a church confront a priest because he dared to ring the bells. The demonstrators, allies of Tisza Party followers, who want to hang and imprison others, chanted anti-church slogans. Hadhazy accused the priest of wanting to disrupt his demonstration by ringing the bells.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


Nincs vége, most kezdődik!

Ha ezekből a vádakból semmi nem igaz, akkor ennek az ellenzéknek és csatolt részeiknek – influenszerek, zenészek, újságírók, „tartalomkészítők" – bukniuk és takarodniuk kell.

