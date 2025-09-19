PM Orban: Farewell to Arms, No Later Than Next

"Farewell to arms. Their weapon is aggression. Lies. Exaggeration. Incitement. And finally: the gun. Not only in words anymore, but in its physical reality," wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page, referring to the gun scandal of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, who reportedly attended public events and rallies on several occasions with a firearm at his side.

PM Orban noted:

We have no weapons. Our strength lies in our words, in our deeds.

"A thousand kilometers of motorways and roads that we built. Family support measures that we introduced. One million new jobs that we created. The 13th-month pension that we restored. The Home Start program and reduced household utility costs. The peace we stand up for every day. And the many plans that will make Hungary the greatest, most livable, and safest country in Europe," Hungary's prime minister listed as the government’s achievements in recent years.

While the government carries the trust of the Hungarian people, the Tisza Party carries a gun in their pocket, he pointed out.

"This is the difference between us. So let us bid farewell to weapons. No later than next April," concluded Viktor Orban.