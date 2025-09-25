Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Speak By Phone

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in New York.

Peter Szijjarto met with Sergey Lavrov (Photo: AFP)

We have been working together for eleven years. Even in the hardest times, we were able to discuss every issue. It will be the same now as well,

Hungary's foreign minister wrote on social media.

The statement released by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that following his talks with Sergey Lavrov, the minister highlighted that they reviewed the most important issues concerning the war in Ukraine as well as economic and energy cooperation. He stressed again that even in the most difficult periods, he and Sergey Lavrov have been able to discuss all matters.

I emphasized Hungary's pro-peace position. I underlined that Hungary’s interest lies in achieving peace in our neighborhood as soon as possible. For three and a half years now, we have been facing the dramatic consequences of the war in Ukraine, and we want this war to end as soon as possible,

he stated. The Hungarian minister also said:

I have just consulted with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and received what I believe is the best possible news. As long as US–Russia top-level talks are ongoing, we can hope that peace will come and that the worst-case scenario, namely the outbreak of a third world war, can be avoided.

Peter Szijjarto noted that Russia remains a reliable partner in the field of energy supplies, adding that Hungary's supply couldn't be guaranteed without Russian oil and natural gas at present due to geographical and physical realities.

This is not a political or ideological issue, but a simple geographical and physical one,

he said. He then added that the Hungarian government is also in continuous contact with the US administration.

We maintain regular contact with the US administration as well. The Hungarian Prime Minister spoke recently with President Donald Trump, and they discussed several matters, including the state of the war, the possibility of peace, developments in the global economy, the situation created by tariffs, and of course the issue of Central Europe's energy supply. This happened just a few hours ago,

he said. As Magyar Nemzet reported, Peter Szijjarto is meeting with numerous counterparts during the UN General Assembly in New York. Sergey Lavrov's schedule is no less busy: Russia's foreign minister also held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's message to his counterpart: that the bloodshed in Ukraine must be ended immediately and steps must be taken toward a lasting settlement.

