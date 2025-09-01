Tisza PártTisza-adóMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar Will Be Outraged: Another Shocking Admission from Tisza’s Zoltan Tarr + Video

The latest scandalous remarks of Zoltan Tarr, the Tisza Party's second man, are stirring tensions.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 01. 15:03
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Tisza Party’s Vice President Zoltan Tarr, had what could be called an “honest speak attack”. At the Tisza Party forum in Etyek, he admitted that his party’s tax-hike plans carry serious risks. First, Tarr said that the way his message could be construed, could even cost them the election. He later repeated this, saying:

I’m not going to tell all, because then we’ll lose.

One of Peter Magyar’s most important allies also spelled out that until the elections, certain things should not be discussed. He hinted that first the election must be won, and only then “anything goes.” In other words, until voting day they can promise whatever they like — afterwards they will do whatever they want anyway.

Tarr Zoltán: nem mondok el mindent, mert akkor megbukunk

❗️„Nem fogok mindent elmondani, mert akkor megbukunk” — a TISZA alelnökének újabb súlyos kijelentése az adóemelési terveik kapcsán!

Posted by Deák Dániel on Sunday, August 31, 2025

“We can’t be this stupid. Even Gyurcsany at least gave his [self-damning] Oszod speech after the election — but we are doing it before!” Peter Magyar fumed, according to political analyst Deak Daniel’s sources, after Tarr and his colleagues spilled the party’s tax-hike plans. As previously reported, news portal Index obtained a memo indicating that the Tisza Party’s economic working group — coordinated by Aron Dalnoki — has been drafting a long and complex economic program, which has since been presented to a wider circle of economic experts.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!


 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelektv2

Sebestyén Balázs páros lábbal szállt a TV2 nézőibe, vérig sértette őket

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

„Jó, ez egy kicsit gennyes volt.”

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu