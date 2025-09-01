Peter Magyar Will Be Outraged: Another Shocking Admission from Tisza’s Zoltan Tarr + Video

The Tisza Party’s Vice President Zoltan Tarr, had what could be called an “honest speak attack”. At the Tisza Party forum in Etyek, he admitted that his party’s tax-hike plans carry serious risks. First, Tarr said that the way his message could be construed, could even cost them the election. He later repeated this, saying:

I’m not going to tell all, because then we’ll lose.

One of Peter Magyar’s most important allies also spelled out that until the elections, certain things should not be discussed. He hinted that first the election must be won, and only then “anything goes.” In other words, until voting day they can promise whatever they like — afterwards they will do whatever they want anyway.

Tarr Zoltán: nem mondok el mindent, mert akkor megbukunk ❗️„Nem fogok mindent elmondani, mert akkor megbukunk” — a TISZA alelnökének újabb súlyos kijelentése az adóemelési terveik kapcsán! Posted by Deák Dániel on Sunday, August 31, 2025

“We can’t be this stupid. Even Gyurcsany at least gave his [self-damning] Oszod speech after the election — but we are doing it before!” Peter Magyar fumed, according to political analyst Deak Daniel’s sources, after Tarr and his colleagues spilled the party’s tax-hike plans. As previously reported, news portal Index obtained a memo indicating that the Tisza Party’s economic working group — coordinated by Aron Dalnoki — has been drafting a long and complex economic program, which has since been presented to a wider circle of economic experts.