PM Orban Responds to Latest Leaked Tisza Plans

"At Tisza, tax hikes are once again causing waves. Tisza's tax plans will never end," Viktor Orban reacted in a Facebook post to the Tisza Party’s latest economic policy proposal.

"Here comes the third sequel: Tisza now has a problem with the government spending too much on supporting companies."

"That's what transpires from Tisza's latest economic guru's leaked university lecture," the Prime Minister said, adding that the party's former expert failed when their multi-rate tax plans were made public. "Gurus are rather unlucky over there," he remarked.

Summing up what is known about the Tisza tax plans so far, Viktor Orban listed:

"progressive, increased, multi-bracket tax, higher corporate tax, removal of family tax benefits and now cutting support for Hungarian companies."

"No problem," he said. "We have our cards on the table. The national consultation survey will soon start for everyone to express their opinion on taxes. Everybody except those in Brussels. We will not ask them. Tisza will leak all their plans anyway," PM Orban said.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Andras Karman, a new expert at the Tisza Party, discussed in a recently leaked presentation that significant funds could be diverted from businesses, as he believes the state is currently spending too much on them. "Cutting back support would significantly reduce our country’s ability to attract capital," Daniel Molnar, lead analyst at the MGFU Economic Analysis Center, told our paper. The economist made this comment in connection with the revelation that Peter Magyar’s party, if it came to power, would not only cut government spending.