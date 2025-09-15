Rendkívüli

PM Orban: The Security of Hungarians Is Non-Negotiable

Prime Minister Viktor Orban put out a new post on his Facebook page, recalling the lessons of the migration crisis that began ten years ago. He emphasized that while Brussels still talks about managing migration, Hungary talks about stopping it. Meanwhile, in Western Europe, bombings, street attacks and migrant gangs are making people’s lives miserable. By contrast, thanks to the southern border fence and the rule that “only those we allow can set foot on Hungarian soil,” the country has become one of the safest in Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 15. 10:33
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving an interview to Kossuth Radio’s “Good Morning, Hungary!” program while in Abu Dhabi, September 12, 2025 (MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/ Zoltan Fischer)
“For ten years - an entire decade — that’s how long we have been defending our homeland and Europe from illegal migration,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his post.

PM Viktor Orban: We have been protecting our country and Europe from illegal migration for a decade. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

The Prime Minister reminded readers: “Ten years ago we introduced the legal border closure. In Brussels they banged on the table and threatened us, in Western capitals we were stigmatized. But we Hungarians held firm. We closed the southern border and declared that only those we allow in can enter the country.”

What has happened in ten years? In Berlin, Stockholm, Vienna, and Paris, public safety is in ruins. Migrant gangs are terrorizing the people. Bombings, car attacks and murders have become everyday occurrences. In London the other day, hundreds of thousands demonstrated against migration. The British have had enough. They want their country back. Meanwhile, Hungary has become one of the safest countries in Europe.

"We can never be complacent, but facts are facts: crimes against life and property are at a record low. The number of illegal migrants is zero,” PM Orban added.

There is only one place where nothing has changed, and that is Brussels. The Brussels bureaucrats still want to manage migration instead of stopping it. Those who do not fall in line are blackmailed and penalized. Hungary is being fined one million euros — every single day.

Mr Orban also noted that there are Hungarian political parties that would give in to the blackmail. The Tisza Party and the Democratic Coaition (DK) would fulfill Brussels’s demands and accept the migration pact, which they openly admit. In their view, it is alright to comply with the Brussels migration pact — even if it would ruin Hungary.

In our view, that is precisely why it should not be done. It cannot be done because the homeland is not for sale, the future cannot be sacrificed, and the security of the Hungarian people is non-negotiable. The Hungarian government will continue to resist Brussels pressure and to keep Hungary migrant-free!

the Prime minister concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving an interview to Kossuth Radio’s “Good Morning, Hungary!” program while in Abu Dhabi, September 12, 2025 (MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/ Zoltan Fischer)

