PM Orban: The Security of Hungarians Is Non-Negotiable

“For ten years - an entire decade — that’s how long we have been defending our homeland and Europe from illegal migration,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his post.

The Prime Minister reminded readers: “Ten years ago we introduced the legal border closure. In Brussels they banged on the table and threatened us, in Western capitals we were stigmatized. But we Hungarians held firm. We closed the southern border and declared that only those we allow in can enter the country.”

What has happened in ten years? In Berlin, Stockholm, Vienna, and Paris, public safety is in ruins. Migrant gangs are terrorizing the people. Bombings, car attacks and murders have become everyday occurrences. In London the other day, hundreds of thousands demonstrated against migration. The British have had enough. They want their country back. Meanwhile, Hungary has become one of the safest countries in Europe.

"We can never be complacent, but facts are facts: crimes against life and property are at a record low. The number of illegal migrants is zero,” PM Orban added.