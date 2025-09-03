Orbán ViktorbizalomlufierőszakMagyar Péter
PM Orban to Fighters' Club: What Happened in the Czech Republic Could Happen in Hungary

According to Hungary's Prime Minister, the Tisza balloon is deflating and “the little rooster has nothing left but troublemaking.”

2025. 09. 03. 13:07
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
In his latest message to members of the Fighters’ Club, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Tisza balloon is deflating, because “you can’t live off digital bluffs in politics.” Continuing his comments on the Tisza Party he stressed:

In politics, performance and trust matter. At Tisza, there has never been performance, and trust is being shattered by their exposures.

He added: “Tisza’s slogan is: ‘Say nothing until the elections, but afterwards anything goes.’ Meanwhile, we are bolstering trust every single day by carrying out our economic program. The 3 percent Home Start scheme has begun, parental benefits like GYED and CSED are tax-free, we increased the family tax allowance by 50 percent, and postal workers are already delivering the monthly 30,000-forint (approx. €76) food vouchers to pensioners.”

Now, that is performance, and that builds trust,

the Prime Minister remarked.

Tisza Party Preparing for Violence in Kotcse?

Mr Orban said that now everyone believes the government will carry through the remaining steps of its economic program, but Peter Magyar has nothing left but scandals: “Our word is the guarantee, and in Hungarian politics today that is the strongest guarantee. Our path to the elections is straight: we will carry out our program and fulfill what we promised.”

“The 'little rooster' has nothing left but provocation. Reports say they are planning a stunt in Kotcse during the Civil Picnic. We’re curious to see if the little rooster will let Zoltan Tarr out of quarantine. Maybe then we’ll find out what they are hiding now but intend to do after the elections.”

The Prime Minister warned that right-wingers must prepare for the possibility of events similar to those in the Czech Republic against Andrej Babis unfolding in Hungary.

“In the Czech Republic, verbal provocations have already been followed by violence; they attacked our friend Andrej Babis when he was at the gates of victory. Even so, they won’t be able to stop him. In Hungary, we must prepare for physical violence coming from the 'little rooster’s' camp too. It’s in vain—just as they couldn’t stop Babis in the Czech Republic, they won’t be able to stop us here either.”

The prime minister concluded spurring on his camp:

Now is not the time to lean back! Now is the time to be disciplined, determined and persistent. Just work!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

