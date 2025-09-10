PM Orban: Ursula von der Leyen Needn’t Bother With Today's Address

On Facebook, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said von der Leyen needn’t trouble herself, as the list of failures is well known: “a slowing economy, declining competitiveness, a migration crisis and violence, a losing war, and a senseless green policy. The people of Europe have had enough of this. That is why patriotic forces are gaining strength across Europe. That is why the French government keeps failing, that is why Nawrocki won in Poland, and that is why Andrej Babis will win in the Czech Republic.”

According to PM Viktor Orban, Ursula von der Leyen need not even bother with the State of the EU address (Photo: Hans Lucas/Diego Ravier)

