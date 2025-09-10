On Facebook, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said von der Leyen needn’t trouble herself, as the list of failures is well known: “a slowing economy, declining competitiveness, a migration crisis and violence, a losing war, and a senseless green policy. The people of Europe have had enough of this. That is why patriotic forces are gaining strength across Europe. That is why the French government keeps failing, that is why Nawrocki won in Poland, and that is why Andrej Babis will win in the Czech Republic.”
PM Orban: Ursula von der Leyen Needn’t Bother With Today's Address
“Ursula von der Leyen will be delivering her State of the Union address today, but she needn’t bother,” writes Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a social media post. He also notes that whatever agenda the Brussels Commission president announces today, the Tisza Party will impose on Hungary tomorrow.
The prime minister continued:
This will also be the downfall of the Tisza Party in Hungary. In recent weeks we have learned that Tisza does have a program and that it was written in Brussels. We have also learned that they tried to hide it, but failed. It’s becoming clear what each side is offering Hungarian voters.
Mr Orban pointed out the contrast:
They want to raise taxes, while we are delivering Europe’s largest family tax cut. They want rental housing, while we are carrying out Hungary’s biggest-ever home ownership program. They want sanctions, while we want peace and maintaining utility bill reductions. They would accept Brussels’s migration pact, while we closed the border. They would support Ukraine, while we support Hungarian families.
He closed his post with: “Let us have no illusions: whatever agenda the Brussels Commission president announces today, the Tisza Party would bring upon us tomorrow. Let’s not allow it!”
As Magyar Nemzet reported, the European Commission president is delivering her State of the European Union address - the first of her second term - today in the European Parliament. In addition to hearing the Commission’s program for the coming period, MEPs are also expected to voice criticism and objections against Ursula von der Leyen.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Ukraine Foreign Minister Cancels Budapest Visit
Instead of Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine delegates Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka.
Calculated: Peter Magyar’s Party Preparing a Brutal Austerity Package
The Tisza Party must meet Brussels’ expectations.
Hungary FM: No Message from US President to Hungary About Russian Oil Purchases
Hungary has been under pressure for years from those trying to push the country into the war.
PM Orban: Swagger and Aggression for Some, Peace and Calm for Others + Video
Fidesz represents peace and calm. “Make your choice!” - Hungary's prime minister posted.
