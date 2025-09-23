Brüsszelszavazásmentelmi jogDeutsch TamásMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Now Officially Brussels’ Puppet

Peter Magyar will have official proof that he is under Brussels' control. Not slightly, but fully,” said Tamas Deutsch, head of the EP group of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats, on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 23. 16:38
Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee will decide on Peter Magyar's parliamentary immunity today, and according to the proposal on the table, it will not be suspended.

Deutsch Tamás
Tamas Deutsch (Source: Facebook/Tamas Deutsch)

This removes all doubt: through political interference and blatant disregard for the law, Brussels is helping Peter Magyar evade accountability, Tamas Deutsch said on social media.

The playboy from Buda gave fiery speeches about how he would be the first to abolish immunity. Then, after getting blind drunk, stealing a phone, and throwing it into the Danube, he put all his energy into hiding behind that same immunity to escape responsibility.

First they dragged things out endlessly, and now, with a political decision, they have declared that Peter Magyar cannot be held accountable, the MEP of Fidesz added.

While he goes around accusing his opponents and misleading his supporters with conspiracy theories about political interference, it is exactly the same kind of interference that is now being used to save him in Brussels. But no matter what he says, from now on it is clearer than daylight that he is Brussels' man, through and through,

he said.

His immunity from accountability depends on Brussels, so of course he is Brussels’ humble servant in everything. Peter Magyar is now officially nothing more than a Brussels-kept playboy,

Tamas Deutch concluded.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekturkáló

Bokros ténykedései tényleg felejthetetlenek

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Az a baj ezzel a ki tudja, hová és merre haladó világgal, hogy minden majdnem olyan.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu