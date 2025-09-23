Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Now Officially Brussels’ Puppet

The European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee will decide on Peter Magyar's parliamentary immunity today, and according to the proposal on the table, it will not be suspended.
This removes all doubt: through political interference and blatant disregard for the law, Brussels is helping Peter Magyar evade accountability, Tamas Deutsch said on social media.
The playboy from Buda gave fiery speeches about how he would be the first to abolish immunity. Then, after getting blind drunk, stealing a phone, and throwing it into the Danube, he put all his energy into hiding behind that same immunity to escape responsibility.