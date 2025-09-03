“Violence has no place in politics. We, the Patriots, most firmly condemn the assassination attempt against Andrej Babis, and we fully express our solidarity with the ANO party and its leader,” wrote MEP Tamas Deutsch on Facebook.
Tamas Deutsch: Violence Has No Place in Politics
Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP, reacted on social media to the attack against former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The Patriots for Europe condemn the assassination attempt on Babis.
He added:
Recently, there have been several similar attacks against patriotic politicians, fueled in part by the constant incitement of hatred against them.
Deutsch wished Babis a speedy recovery, emphasizing: “The attack will not stop him; he will carry on and win the elections!”
The Magyar Nemzet also reported that Andrej Babis had been attacked. The ANO party leader sent a message after the incident, to which Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also responded.
Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP (Photo: Attila Kovacs /MTI)
Aid in Terrorists' Pockets: Why the World's Conflicts Never End
Conflicts are sustained.
New Details Emerge: Hungarian Families to Face "Tisza Tax" and Soaring Fuel Prices with Magyar's Party
It is estimated that gasoline would rise to 1026 forints (approx. €2.61) per liter and diesel to 1051 forints (€2.67).
PM Orban to Fighters' Club: What Happened in the Czech Republic Could Happen in Hungary
According to Hungary's Prime Minister, the Tisza balloon is deflating and “the little rooster has nothing left but troublemaking.”
Hungary FM: Civilized East–West Cooperation Brings Significant Benefits
Bloc formation is contrary to Hungary’s interests.
