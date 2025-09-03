Andrej BabisDeutsch Tamásmerénylet
Tamas Deutsch: Violence Has No Place in Politics

Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP, reacted on social media to the attack against former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The Patriots for Europe condemn the assassination attempt on Babis.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 03. 15:57
Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP (Photo: Attila Kovacs /MTI)
“Violence has no place in politics. We, the Patriots, most firmly condemn the assassination attempt against Andrej Babis, and we fully express our solidarity with the ANO party and its leader,” wrote MEP Tamas Deutsch on Facebook.

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: Noemi Bruzak / MTI)

He added:

Recently, there have been several similar attacks against patriotic politicians, fueled in part by the constant incitement of hatred against them.

Deutsch wished Babis a speedy recovery, emphasizing: “The attack will not stop him; he will carry on and win the elections!”

The Magyar Nemzet also reported that Andrej Babis had been attacked. The ANO party leader sent a message after the incident, to which Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also responded.

