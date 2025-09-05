Menczer TamárTisza-adóMagyar Péter
Tamas Menczer: Everything Peter Magyar Said Was a Lie + Video

According to Tamas Menczer, Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party must be stopped.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 05. 19:11
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)
“Everything Peter Magyar has been saying was a lie,” Menczer said is social media post. The Fidesz–KDNP communications director emphasized that if the Tisza Party came to power, they would raise taxes, not lower VAT, and would cut off Russian natural gas and oil. As a result, utility costs would increase three and a half fold, and fuel would top 1,000 forints (over €2.55) per liter.

This is Peter Magyar, this is Tisza,

he remarked. The pro-government politician stressed that "the Tisza Party must be stopped — and will be stopped".

 

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

 

 

