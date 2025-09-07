Rendkívüli

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sends Message to Hungarian Counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has asked his Hungarian colleague to meet and discuss the disputed issues concerning Ukraine’s EU membership. Mr. Sybiha sent his message to Peter Szijjarto on the social media platform X.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 07. 12:21
Ukrainian FM Andriy Sybiha (Photo: AFP)
“Ukraine’s accession to the European Union does not pose a threat to Hungary. On the contrary: it serves Hungary’s national and security interests,” the Ukrainian minister wrote on X in a message addressed to Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade.

Mr. Sybiha sent his message to FM Peter Szijjarto on the social media platform X. Photo: AFP

Mr. Sybiha stressed that Kyiv believes Ukraine’s EU accession does not pose a danger to Hungary, although experts take a very different view. Referring to the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, he said that accession would also serve their interests.

The Ukrainian minister suggested to his Hungarian counterpart that, instead of trading barbs on X, they should meet and engage in substantive dialogue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that he finds Budapest’s stance incomprehensible, since even Russia does not oppose Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared that, unlike Mr. Zelensky, Hungary's position is not determined abroad. We do not care what they think in Moscow about Ukraine's EU membership.

Mr. Szijjarto emphasised that the government takes into account only the opinion of the Hungarian people.

They do not want Ukrainians to ruin our farmers, our labour market and our security!

– he listed. Summing up, the minister said: “So no matter how much President Zelensky trusts the Russians, we will not support Ukraine joining the EU!”

Hungary’s energy security under attack

The statements of Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha are all the more astonishing given that they reveal:

Kyiv is asking Hungary to support Ukraine’s EU accession while at the same time continually endangering Hungary’s energy supply by attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Just a day ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine would not give up its strikes on Russian energy facilities in the future, despite the fact that these attacks have also affected the Druzhba pipeline, through which Slovakia and Hungary receive Russian oil.

The Ukrainian president’s words confirmed that Kyiv does not intend to change its current strategy, despite requests from neighbouring countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, that the Druzhba pipeline should not be targeted. Because of Ukrainian strikes over the summer, Russian oil deliveries were disrupted on several occasions, causing supply problems in the region. 

Cover photo: Ukrainian FM Andriy Sybiha (Photo: AFP)

