In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared that, unlike Mr. Zelensky, Hungary's position is not determined abroad. We do not care what they think in Moscow about Ukraine's EU membership.

Mr. Szijjarto emphasised that the government takes into account only the opinion of the Hungarian people.

They do not want Ukrainians to ruin our farmers, our labour market and our security!

– he listed. Summing up, the minister said: “So no matter how much President Zelensky trusts the Russians, we will not support Ukraine joining the EU!”

Today @ZelenskyyUa met @eucopresident and of course, as usual, made remarks about Hungary.



He said it’s “odd” that Hungary rejects Ukraine’s EU membership, since even Russia doesn’t oppose it. Once again, Zelensky judges by his own standards.



Hungary’s energy security under attack

The statements of Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha are all the more astonishing given that they reveal:

Kyiv is asking Hungary to support Ukraine’s EU accession while at the same time continually endangering Hungary’s energy supply by attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Just a day ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine would not give up its strikes on Russian energy facilities in the future, despite the fact that these attacks have also affected the Druzhba pipeline, through which Slovakia and Hungary receive Russian oil.