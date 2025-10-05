Andrej Babis Scores Landslide Victory, Exceeding Expectations

"Even with ANO being the clear favorite in the run up to Czech elections, their margin of victory is surprising," Agnes Vass, research director at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (MKI/HIIA) stated. We asked the expert not only about the results, but also about the expected composition of Parliament and Andrej Babis's possible coalition options.

Babis and his ANO party exceeded expectations (Photo: Anadolu/Lukas Kabon)

“The results are surprising — in a positive sense — since ANO performed even better than expected, currently standing above 30 percent,”

said Vass.

The expert noted that the collapse of the left-wing Stacilo! alliance was also unexpected. “One of the lessons of the 2021 election was that the left virtually disappeared. Despite efforts to revive it in recent years, Czech voters clearly were not convinced,” she said.

According to Vass, Another interesting development is that the SPD underperformed compared to polling, while the Motorists Party (Motoristé) managed to enter Parliament with a solid result.

As things stand, there is effectively no left-wing initiative in the Czech Parliament right now. If all goes as expected, Andrej Babis prefers to govern alone — but whether he can do that depends on whether he secures support from either the Motorists Party or the SPD,

Vass explained.