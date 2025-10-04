  • Magyar Nemzet
  • IN ENGLISH
  • Blind Bargains, Concealed Plans, Slips of the Tongue: PM Orban Calls Out Tisza Party for Lack of Transparency
konzultációTisza PártOrbán Viktorcsaládgazdaság
magyar

Blind Bargains, Concealed Plans, Slips of the Tongue: PM Orban Calls Out Tisza Party for Lack of Transparency

Viktor Orban criticized the Tisza Party for not speaking openly about its plans — such as the closure of hospitals and schools, and cuts to funding for sports and culture. The Hungarian Prime Minister also emphasized that the national consultation provides an opportunity for public debate on "burden-sharing" (i.e. taxation) and the future of Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 04. 14:41
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban also shared a video excerpt from his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, in which he criticized the Tisza Party’s ideas. The Prime Minister stated: “The Tisza Party is keeping its plans concealed. We, by contrast, are not selling a pig in a poke. Speak up! Share your opinion! Fill out the national consultation!”

 

According to the Prime Minister, the opposition party does not communicate its intentions openly, only “lets slip” that it would close hospitals and schools, cut spending on sports, and take money away from culture and families.

But let’s talk about it. This national consultation — all five questions — ultimately lead back to the same root issue: what kind of Hungary we want to live in,

PM Orban said.

The Prime Minister stressed that public "burden-sharing", which underpins the system of taxation, is one of the most important questions for Hungary’s future. The government believes the money generated by the economy should be channeled back to families — with as little deductions as possible and with low tax rates.

It’s best if families can keep as much of their money as possible. What we do collect in taxes, we primarily give back to them,

the Prime Minister concluded.

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Borbély Zsolt Attila
idezojelekDobrev Klára

Vegytiszta nemzetárulás

Borbély Zsolt Attila avatarja

Oldódjon fel a magyar szuverenitás egy emberellenes államszövetségben?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu