Blind Bargains, Concealed Plans, Slips of the Tongue: PM Orban Calls Out Tisza Party for Lack of Transparency

PM Orban also shared a video excerpt from his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, in which he criticized the Tisza Party’s ideas. The Prime Minister stated: “The Tisza Party is keeping its plans concealed. We, by contrast, are not selling a pig in a poke. Speak up! Share your opinion! Fill out the national consultation!”

According to the Prime Minister, the opposition party does not communicate its intentions openly, only “lets slip” that it would close hospitals and schools, cut spending on sports, and take money away from culture and families.

But let’s talk about it. This national consultation — all five questions — ultimately lead back to the same root issue: what kind of Hungary we want to live in,

PM Orban said.