Here Are the Details of Orban–Vucic High-Level Meeting

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at his office in Budapest on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Press Office told MTI.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia (Source: Facebook)
During their talks, the two leaders discussed economic cooperation between Hungary and Serbia, as well as key issues related to energy and supply security—topics that both nations have long prioritized amid Europe’s growing instability.

Budapest, 2025. október 20. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (j) fogadja Aleksandar Vucic szerb elnököt a Karmelita kolostorban 2025. október 20-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in his office on Monday (Photo: MTI)

Following the meeting, President Vucic expressed his appreciation on social media, writing: “Thank you for your hospitality, my dear friend Viktor Orban, and above all, for your loyalty and friendship toward Serbia.”

He added:

It is always a pleasure to discuss important issues concerning the future of our nations and the shared development of our region. There is no problem that can't be solved. There are only people who are not committed or wise enough to see the solution. We will continue to work and seek solutions,

the Serbian President posted, emphasizing that Serbia and Hungary will keep strengthening their friendship—built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision of stability and progress.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary and Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia (Source: Facebook) 

