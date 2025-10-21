Rendkívüli

Milliárdos számlagyár: szabadlábon a titokzatos baloldali háttérember

magyar

Hungary’s Peace March Takes On New Urgency — A Stand for Global Peace

In just one week, more than ten thousand people have signed an online petition launched by Fidelitas, the youth wing of Hungary’s governing party, to oppose the reintroduction of mandatory military service .

Gábor Márton
2025. 10. 21. 14:58
Reserve soldiers at Heroes’ Square in Budapest (Photo: MTI / Peter Lakatos)
“We launched our online petition, titled Not Our War, last Monday morning,” Istvan Mohacsy, president of Fidelitas, told Magyar Nemzet in an interview. “With this petition, we want to call attention to the shocking statement made by Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the Tisza Party’s so-called defense expert, who suggested pulling young Hungarians into the war in Ukraine. His words are dangerous — because the war in Ukraine is not our war.”

Mohácsy István, a Fidelitas elnöke (Fotó: Fidelitas)
Istvan Mohacsy, President of Fidelitas (Source: Facebook)

Mohacsy emphasized:

We, young Hungarians, refuse to die for Zelensky’s Ukraine. We want to underline how important it is to stand against such reckless ideas.

The Fidelitas leader noted that the Fidesz–KDNP political community, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s leadership, has worked tirelessly for peace. For now, the petition campaign will focus primarily on online engagement.

Speaking about Thursday’s upcoming Peace March, Mohacsy said that Fidelitas is also actively encouraging participation through social media.

There has never been a more important time to take part in this large-scale awareness-raising event. This march is truly about bringing peace in the world. From the very start of the Russia–Ukraine conflict, our position has been pro-peace — and we welcome the fact that U.S. President Donald Trump is making serious efforts to bring this war to an end,

he stated.

Mohacsy added that Fidelitas is preparing a special performance for the Peace March, though he did not disclose further details.

Cover photo: Reserve soldiers at Heroes’ Square in Budapest (Photo: MTI / Peter Lakatos)

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

