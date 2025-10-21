Hungary’s Peace March Takes On New Urgency — A Stand for Global Peace

“We launched our online petition, titled Not Our War, last Monday morning,” Istvan Mohacsy, president of Fidelitas, told Magyar Nemzet in an interview. “With this petition, we want to call attention to the shocking statement made by Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the Tisza Party’s so-called defense expert, who suggested pulling young Hungarians into the war in Ukraine. His words are dangerous — because the war in Ukraine is not our war.”

Istvan Mohacsy, President of Fidelitas (Source: Facebook)

Mohacsy emphasized:

We, young Hungarians, refuse to die for Zelensky’s Ukraine. We want to underline how important it is to stand against such reckless ideas.

The Fidelitas leader noted that the Fidesz–KDNP political community, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s leadership, has worked tirelessly for peace. For now, the petition campaign will focus primarily on online engagement.