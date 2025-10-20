Tamas Deutsch: Budapest Could Become the Capital of Peace

He highlighted that the electoral defeats of pro-war forces in several EU member states, such as the recent developments in the Czech Republic, already foreshadow this shift as European citizens don't forget. Hungary’s pro-war opposition parties, the Tisza Party and and the Democratic Coalition (DK), should expect the same consequences.

Every single MEP from Tisza has supported the pro-war positions put forward in the European Parliament, calling for more money, more weapons, and more diplomatic support for escalating and deepening the war,

Tamas Deutsch said.

Peter Magyar Scored the Equalizing Goal Against Portugal

Speaking about the opposition media outlets, he said: It's an exciting competition to see who is the bigger lunatic. The opposition savior the media support, Peter Magyar, who it turned out was actually the one who scored the equalizer against the Portuguese. Moreover, he is actually the one who led our ancestors to the Carpathian Basin during the Conquest, and he is the one who invited Trump and Putin for the peace summit in Budapest, organized it in here Hungary, or maybe it is the journalists at 444 and Telex, who publish insanity of the same caliber.

Host Balazs Nemeth turned to a post by MP Akos Hadhazy, who recently wrote that the prime minister is going to Rwanda, Africa, to buy cattle, citing financial expert Viktor Zsidai as his source.

"Viktor Zsidai is a hateful opposition influencer" Tamas Deutsch said, "who, since 2010, has not had a single short-, medium-, or long-term financial prediction or idea about what will happen in the next two weeks, two months, or six months, that would not have been cruelly negative and that would not have turned out to be completely unfounded, that the whole thing is a mistake as it stands.

Now, this great financial expert, who is just an inch away from the Nobel Prize in economics, I repeat, a hateful opposition influencer, came up with this nonsense, envying the role of his ilk named Peter Juhasz. Peter Juhasz invented Uncle Zsolti, he invented Viktor, the Hungarian leader who is supposedly going to Rwanda,

he added.