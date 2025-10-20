In the program hosted by Balazs Nemeth, the discussion focused on the upcoming Peace March and the Budapest peace summit. MEP Tamas Deutsch argued that Europe is "playing a double game," pretending to support, as he put it, "the steamroller-strength peace efforts of President Trump," while at the same time working behind the scenes through every possible formal and informal channel to thwart those very same American peace efforts. "This is a vile, malicious, and downright infuriating series of diplomatic and political maneuvers by Europe’s leaders," he said.
Tamas Deutsch: Budapest Could Become the Capital of Peace
The week began with Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch on he program Fighters’ Hour, setting the tone for the days ahead that will be all about peace, with both the Peace March and the Budapest peace summit just around the corner. According to Deutsch, it is time for every pro-war European leader to leave. He also stressed that Hungary has every right to purchase energy from wherever it is the cheapest and thereby protect its reduced utility costs scheme.
One of the most outrageous and insulting symbols of this hypocrisy is the European Commission's official, threatening letter sent to Hungary, demanding that Hungarian authorities arrest the President of Russia if he attends the peace summit in Budapest aimed at establishing a stable and lasting peace,
the politician pointed out. He went on to add:
The International Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants not only for President Putin but also for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, citing te suspicion of alleged war crimes. Hungary, seeing that this previously much more fairly functioning international organization has become a complete madhouse, has made the decision to withdraw from this international organization and cooperation.
According to Tamas Deutsch, regardless of whether a Democratic or Republican administration is in power, the United States has never been part of this arrangement. In this situation, they’ve grudgingly accepted that Budapest might become the capital of peace, that Budapest will be the venue of this U.S.-Russia peace summit.
Tamas Deutsch: The European Parliament Should Dissolve Itself
The MEP for Fidesz emphasized that every pro-war European leader must leave.
They must not only admit they were wrong, they must leave. A new era is about to begin in European politics. I'm full aware that the EU treaties do not contain any provision allowing the European Parliament to dissolve itself, but politically, that is exactly what should happen,
he stated.
He highlighted that the electoral defeats of pro-war forces in several EU member states, such as the recent developments in the Czech Republic, already foreshadow this shift as European citizens don't forget. Hungary’s pro-war opposition parties, the Tisza Party and and the Democratic Coalition (DK), should expect the same consequences.
Every single MEP from Tisza has supported the pro-war positions put forward in the European Parliament, calling for more money, more weapons, and more diplomatic support for escalating and deepening the war,
Tamas Deutsch said.
Peter Magyar Scored the Equalizing Goal Against Portugal
Speaking about the opposition media outlets, he said: It's an exciting competition to see who is the bigger lunatic. The opposition savior the media support, Peter Magyar, who it turned out was actually the one who scored the equalizer against the Portuguese. Moreover, he is actually the one who led our ancestors to the Carpathian Basin during the Conquest, and he is the one who invited Trump and Putin for the peace summit in Budapest, organized it in here Hungary, or maybe it is the journalists at 444 and Telex, who publish insanity of the same caliber.
Host Balazs Nemeth turned to a post by MP Akos Hadhazy, who recently wrote that the prime minister is going to Rwanda, Africa, to buy cattle, citing financial expert Viktor Zsidai as his source.
"Viktor Zsidai is a hateful opposition influencer" Tamas Deutsch said, "who, since 2010, has not had a single short-, medium-, or long-term financial prediction or idea about what will happen in the next two weeks, two months, or six months, that would not have been cruelly negative and that would not have turned out to be completely unfounded, that the whole thing is a mistake as it stands.
Now, this great financial expert, who is just an inch away from the Nobel Prize in economics, I repeat, a hateful opposition influencer, came up with this nonsense, envying the role of his ilk named Peter Juhasz. Peter Juhasz invented Uncle Zsolti, he invented Viktor, the Hungarian leader who is supposedly going to Rwanda,
he added.
"This just shows how desperate the boys are," the MEP continued.
I doubt the Tisza Party will even manage to find 106 credible individual candidates for next year’s election. They wanted 106 Peter Magyars — one is already too many, but that's their problem. Event if they do manage, I guarantee that each of the other 105 will spend their campaign babbling about Uncle Zsolti and Rwandan cattle,
the politician said.
The Budapest Peace Summit
Whenever a Hungarian leader — the prime minister, foreign minister, or any other government official — travels to Washington, Brussels, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, or Moscow, they always represent Hungary' interests there without question. And of course, they strive to have good relations based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial interests with all neighboring countries and all countries in a middle and great power position, said Tamas Deutch. The opposition, on the other hand, he said, "believes in crawling into every possible Brussels backside and peeking out from there to say something, but try to never express an independent Hungarian position. Meanwhile, the Hungarian government pursues an effective foreign policy.
In just the past ten days, we saw the Middle East Peace Summit, and from all of Central Europe, only Viktor Orban was invited. The EU’s top officials were not. And soon, Budapest will host the U.S.–Russia, and hopefully Ukraine–Russia–U.S., peace summit. Budapest will be the capital of peace,
the MEP stated.
"Except for Slovakia, every EU country has adopted a catastrophic stance on the war. Why shouldn’t we speak up and say that the Union is wrong? Hungary is an equal member of the EU, and we have every right to articulate our own vision for Europe’s direction. And now it turns out that our position — the pro-peace position — was the correct one," said the politician bluntly.
By contrast, the Democratic Coalition and the Tisza Party have comfortably blended into this pro-war European mainstream.
"If you have time on Thursday morning, come to the Peace March. We meet at 9 a.m. at the Buda side of Margaret Bridge. Take part in this uplifting event where, by your very presence, you can contribute to the cause of peace," Tamas Deutsch said, extending an invitation.
Peace means that sons of different nations are not killing one another. It means innocent civilians are not dying, that homes and small businesses built by a lifetime of work are not bombed into ruins,
the MEP emphasized.
Speaking about a lasting and just peace, MEP Deutsch asked: "Tell me, what was so just about the peace that ended the Yugoslav wars?"
America summoned the warring sides, NATO imposed order by force, and yes, peace was signed. But look at how that so-called just peace has complicated the daily lives of former Yugoslav republics ever since.
Turning to the EU’s proposed ban on the purchase of Russian oil and gas, the MEP of Fidesz said:
"This came from the European People’s Party. If such a measure became law, Hungary and Slovakia would be forbidden to buy oil and gas from Russia. That would mean a 4 percent drop in GDP and utility bills increasing five-, six-, even sevenfold. That would mean an extra 500,000 forints in energy costs a year for the average Hungarian household."
"And the Tisza Party supports it. the Democratic Coalition welcomes it enthusiastically," he remarked.
"Don’t talk to me about protecting Hungarian interests," he said. "The only MEPs standing for Hungary's interests are those who oppose this catastrophic idea on banning energy imports from Russia. We raised our voices against it. I personally co-signed a letter with the head of the Slovak governing parties’ EP delegation to the relevant European Commissioner, protesting this blatant assault on energy sovereignty.”
They can launch any procedure they want — even if hell freezes over and they stand on their heads — Hungary will never give up its right to determine its own energy mix, as set out by the Treaties,
the MEP underlined.
"Hungary has no sea and no seaport. Physically and geographically, that’s our reality. Therefore, we will buy energy from wherever it is cheapest. Every country does the same, and we have every right to do so. No EU decision can take that right away from us," MEP Tamas Deutsch said in conclusion.
Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: AFP)
