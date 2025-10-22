Október 23Orbán Viktorbékemenet
October 23 Peace March Will Be More Important Than Ever

"Let us show the world that Hungary is the island of peace," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban, encouraging everyone to join this year’s October 23 Peace March. Organized for the eleventh time by the Civic Union Forum–Civic Union Public Foundation (COF–COKA), the event has drawn hundreds of thousands of Hungarians in its past ten editions. This will be the third Peace March since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war, making the show of support for the government’s pro-peace policy more crucial than ever.

Máté Patrik
2025. 10. 22. 16:59
Peace March (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
Peace March (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
A decisive Peace March will take place on October 23, one that may once again affirm that the government pursues the right policies. The gathering will begin at 9 a.m. on Budapest’s Elvis Presley Square, with the procession setting off at 11 a.m. to cross the Margaret Bridge, continue through Nyugati Square and Alkotmany Street, and arrive at Kossuth Square.

bekemenet_2025_EN
Route of the October 23 Peace March (Graphics: Magyar Nemzet)

In his October 23 speeches in recent years, Viktor Orban has often reflected on international developments and their impact on Hungary.

The most we can now do for Hungary and Hungarian freedom is to not take part in other people’s wars,

the Prime Minister said last year.

The Stakes Are Enormous

At a press conference by the organizers, COF-COKA, Magyra Nemzet journalist and publicist Zsolt Bayer stated that the first-ever Peace March had been as significant as the upcoming October 23 event. He recalled that, just like today "two years ago the empire-building forces were tightening their grip on the Hungarian government."

 Across Europe, leaders seem determined to enter into war at any cost. There are hardly any sober voices left within the European Union to resist this. The Hungarian Prime Minister is the one representing that voice of reason,

he said.

Békemenet, 20240601 Budapest A Civil Összefogás Fórum - Civil Összefogás Közhasznú Alapítvány (CÖF-CÖKA) Békemenete Fotó: Mirkó István MI Magyar Nemzet
Peace Marches are always attended by a great number of people (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

He added that EU leaders and the European Parliament "no longer care about anything since they are willing to uphold the immunity of common criminals."

On October 23, 1956, the Hungarian nation rose up against the Soviet Union. Today, the European Union treats us in a way that has become intolerable,

he underlined.

Hundreds of Thousands at the Peace Marches

The history of the Peace Marches goes back over a decade, with the first held in January 2012. The October 2025 event will be the eleventh.

List of previous Peace Marches:  
 

  • January 21, 2012
  • March 15, 2012.
  • October 23, 2012
  • February 5, 2013 (held in Gyula)
  • October 23, 2013
  • March 29, 2014
  • March 15, 2018
  • October 23, 2021
  • March 15, 2022
  • June 1, 2024

Each Peace March has consistently drawn crowds numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

Standing in Support of the Government

At the very first Peace March in January 2012, roughly 400,000 people stood up for the Orban government, which was then under intense domestic and international attack. Never before had so many demonstrators taken to the streets in support of a sitting government. Five more peace marches followed until 2014, four in Budapest and one in Gyula. At each event in the capital, hundreds of thousands of people stood in support of the national government and expressed their commitment to Hungary’s independence and sovereignty. Hungarians from beyond the country's borders joined as well, along with Polish supporters who wished to show solidarity with Hungary’s national government.

The sixth Peace March, held one week before the 2014 parliamentary elections, was described by organizers as the largest ever, and it undoubtedly contributed to Fidesz’s second two-thirds majority victory.

The seventh Peace March, held three weeks before the 2018 election, again mobilized nearly 400,000 participants. After a three-and-a-half-year break, the movement returned in October 2021 with another massive turnout, marking the anniversary of the 1956 uprising and remembering the police violence under the Gyurcsany government fifteen years earlier.

Orbán Viktor a békemeneten 2021 október 23-án. Fotó: Facebook/Orbán Viktor
Peace Marches traditionally conclude with Viktor Orban’s address (Photo: Viktor Orban/Facebook)

 

The Third Peace March in the Shadow of War

The ninth Peace March took place on March 15, 2022, just two weeks before the parliamentary election. On Hungary’s national day commemorating the 1848–49 Revolution and War of Independence, Hungarians sent a clear message to both Brussels and the domestic left: they would not be drawn into any war, nor would they send weapons or troops to the front lines.

In his speech, Viktor Orban placed strong emphasis on the war in Ukraine:

Throughout our shared national memory, we have always wanted peace, freedom and concord. But these cannot remain mere wishes — peace, freedom, and unity all require strength,

Viktor Orban said following the Peace March.

The most recent Peace March was held in June 2024, ahead of the European Parliament elections, once again in the shadow of the Ukraine war. Hundreds of thousands marched to reaffirm Hungary’s pro-peace stance.

 As in 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war featured prominently in the Prime Minister’s message:

We can only stay out of this war if voters reinforce the government. Hungary can stay out of this war only if we achieve Europe’s greatest electoral victory,

Viktor Orban said in his speech concluding the 2024 Peace March.

What Peace Marches May Signal

Historically, Peace Marches have coincided with pivotal moments — often ahead of elections — and their vast crowds have forecast major victories for the governing parties. With another election just six months away, this year’s event carries particular weight. Thus, it is of utmost importance that

Hungarians once again send a clear message at the Peace March that they stand on the side of the government and peace.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told members of the Fighters' Club that his October 23 address was already taking shape — the ideas are forming in his head, soon to be set down on paper.

Viktor Orban will deliver his speech at 1 p.m. in conclusion of the Peace March.

In another message, the Prime Minister underscored:

Now more than ever, it is vital that we stand up for peace. On October 23, join the Peace March and let us show together that Hungary is the island of peace.

He added:

Let’s be there in as great numbers as possible.

The majority stands on the side of peace, and we will be more numerous than those attending Brussels' pro-war march,

 Viktor Orban wrote in another post.

Cover photo: Peace March (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

 

