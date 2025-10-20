PM Orban: It Is a Fundamental Existential Interest for Hungary that the Budapest Peace Summit Be a Success

"It's great that Trump and Putin are meeting in Budapest, but how will this make bread cheaper? Since the announcement of the peace summit in Budapest, this has been the one question that left-wing analysts and politicians have been using to find fault. Let's see how," wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page.

It is in Hungary's fundamental existential interest that the Budapest peace summit be a success, PM Orban emphasized (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office)

PM Orban highlighted that during the first three years of the Russia-Ukraine war, Hungary lost 9,100 billion forints. This translates to more than two million forints per family. The price of energy and gas went up, inflation surged, Hungary suffered losses due to sanctions, trade volumes declined, government bond interest rates spiked, and the cost of financing the state increased sharply.

"If we can bring this war to an end, all of that will disappear. The Hungarian economy can finally breathe again, and we can return to the growth levels we enjoyed before the war."

Everyone will earn more, and even bread will become cheaper.

It is therefore in Hungary's fundamental existential interest that the Budapest peace summit be a success. Let us do everything we can to achieve this, Viktor Orban emphasized.