Vlagyimir PutyinszankciókOrbán Viktorbudapesti békecsúcsháborúDonald Trump
magyar

PM Orban: It Is a Fundamental Existential Interest for Hungary that the Budapest Peace Summit Be a Success

If the Budapest peace summit is successful, Hungary's economy can finally breathe again and return to its pre-war growth path, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated, pointing out that during the first three years of the war, Hungary lost 9,100 billion forints, but peace could bring easier living conditions for everyone.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 20. 10:16
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"It's great that Trump  and Putin are meeting in Budapest, but how will this make bread cheaper? Since the announcement of the peace summit in Budapest, this has been the one question that left-wing analysts and politicians have been using to find fault. Let's see how," wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page.

Budapest, 2025. október 15. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök interjút ad a Mandinernek a Karmelita kolostorban 2025. október 15-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
It is  in Hungary's fundamental existential interest that the Budapest peace summit be a success, PM Orban emphasized  (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office)

PM Orban highlighted that during the first three years of the Russia-Ukraine war, Hungary lost 9,100 billion forints. This translates to more than two million forints per family. The price of energy and gas went up, inflation surged, Hungary suffered losses due to sanctions, trade volumes declined, government bond interest rates spiked, and the cost of financing the state increased sharply.

"If we can bring this war to an end, all of that will disappear. The Hungarian economy can finally breathe again, and we can return to the growth levels we enjoyed before the war."

Everyone will earn more, and even bread will become cheaper.

It is therefore in Hungary's fundamental existential interest that the Budapest peace summit be a success. Let us do everything we can to achieve this, Viktor Orban emphasized. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felföldi Zoltán
idezojelekTisza Párt

Három támpont a Tisza Párt értelmezéséhez

Felföldi Zoltán avatarja

Az ellenzéki kihívó egy tőrőlmetszett balliberális párt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu