Hungary FM: Sixty-Nine Years Ago Hungarians Sent a Clear Message to the World

Even today, we must sometimes fight for freedom though in different ways than in 1956. But the values that Hungarians associate with their nation are still worth fighting for, time and again,

he said. He added that although communism was defeated, those who now seek to turn the world into a place beyond nations and Christianity are, in essence, reviving communism by using similar tactics. Hungary will never give up its values, its traditions, or its heritage, remaining faithful to more than a thousand years of statehood, he emphasized.

Christopher Landau, Deputy Secretary of State of the United States, said at the ceremony that US-Hungarian relations were perhaps the best they have ever been between the two countries.

It is a pleasure to see Hungary as one of our closest allies, a nation that has been a torchbearer for freedom and national sovereignty, sometimes alone, not only in 1956, but ever since, and especially in recent years,

Christopher Landau said, adding that Hungary and the US "stand shoulder to shoulder" in support of these shared values.