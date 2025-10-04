Vlagyimir PutyinUkrajnaEUMerkelOrbán Viktor
magyar

Merkel: Orban Is Not Putin’s Trojan Horse in the EU, That’s Nonsense

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel made it clear during her visit to Budapest that she considers “absurd” the allegations claiming that PM Orban acts as Vladimir Putin’s Trojan horse within the European Union. In her interview with Partizan, she added that Hungary's prime minister has always represented his own positions while also seeking common European solutions. Ms. Merkel noted that the coronavirus pandemic has profoundly reshaped global politics and indirectly contributed to the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 04. 13:27
Prime Minister Orban and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: Zoltan Fischer, Source: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)
As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Angela Merkel visited Hungary ten years after the outbreak of the migration crisis. Mr. Orban welcomed the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in his office at the Carmelite Monastery. “Once a chancellor, always a chancellor with us,” PM Orban wrote on his social media.

Merkel
Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Carmelite Monastery on October 1, 2025. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

Angela Merkel gave an interview to Partizan where, in response to host Marton Gulyas’s question on whether Mr. Orban had told her that he believed Putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he had been Germany’s leader at the time, she replied:

“When we speak with each other, it is always confidential, so I will not disclose that,” said the former chancellor.

She recalled that the coronavirus pandemic fundamentally changed world politics because leaders of major powers could not meet in person. As she put it:

If you cannot meet, you cannot reach new compromises, and video conferences were not suitable for that.

She emphasized that the Russian attack “changed our situation in Europe and the world,” citing the pandemic as the main underlying factor. She could not give a definitive answer on whether she could have prevented the war but stressed that Europe needs to become militarily stronger, while diplomacy must also play a key role, much like during the Cold War.

PM Orban has always represented his own positions on the European stage and has often articulated Hungary’s stance very well. But, what was important to me was that we ultimately found common solutions,

– Ms. Merkel stressed, adding that the Hungarian prime minister, like herself, has always aimed for compromise, “otherwise nothing would have been achieved.”

Regarding Hungary’s import of Russian energy, Ms. Merkel emphasized: “Until the end of last year, Ukraine transported Russian gas through its own territory, under an agreement that we in Germany strongly supported at the time.” She added:

It must also be understood that Hungary is in a different position. LNG cannot simply be brought here because the country does not have a seaport. The situation is more complex.

Angela Merkel also indicated that she does not agree with Mr. Orban’s decision to continue the import of Russian energy resources, but acknowledged that the Hungarian prime minister “represents Hungary’s economic interests very firmly.”

When asked whether Mr. Orban could be considered Vladimir Putin’s Trojan horse in the EU, Ms. Merkel answered firmly:

“No, that’s nonsense. We would not fall for such a thing, I consider it absurd.”

She then spoke about the current state of European democracies: “We must make it clear that freedom is something you must fight for again and again, every day,” she said.

“Putting the responsibility solely on just a few actors does not work… We need a civil society willing to stand by its principles and clearly voice its ideas,” she added.

There is no such thing as 'ideal politics.' While writing my book, I reflected that perhaps we politicians promise too much. We promise to solve every problem. If one party does not, another promises it. That doesn’t work and leads to disappointment,

 – Ms. Merkel concluded.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel. (Photo: Zoltan Fischer, Source: MTI / PM's Press Office)

 

