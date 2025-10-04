Merkel: Orban Is Not Putin’s Trojan Horse in the EU, That’s Nonsense

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Angela Merkel visited Hungary ten years after the outbreak of the migration crisis. Mr. Orban welcomed the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in his office at the Carmelite Monastery. “Once a chancellor, always a chancellor with us,” PM Orban wrote on his social media.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Carmelite Monastery on October 1, 2025. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

Angela Merkel gave an interview to Partizan where, in response to host Marton Gulyas’s question on whether Mr. Orban had told her that he believed Putin would not have attacked Ukraine if he had been Germany’s leader at the time, she replied:

“When we speak with each other, it is always confidential, so I will not disclose that,” said the former chancellor.