National Consultation: Hungarians Can Say “No” to Brussels' Tax Hike Agenda

The Hungarian government’s latest National Consultation forms are being delivered across the country, giving every Hungarian citizen the opportunity to voice their opinion on key national issues. By filling out the questionnaire, citizens can reject the Tisza Party’s tax hike plans and push back against Brussels’ pressure to cut Hungary off from affordable Russian energy — a move that would effectively end the country’s successful utility price reduction program.

Máté Patrik
2025. 10. 29. 17:06
Illustration / MTI – Boglarka Bodnar
The last batch of National Consultation forms are being delivered by mail to residents in the country. Hungarians are being encouraged to share their views on the tax system and on energy sovereignty. An online version of the questionnaire is also expected to be available soon.

Leader of Hungarian Tisza party and former government member turned opposition leader Peter Magyar (L) and President of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber react during a meeting with local press in a Budapest's hotel Hungary on June 14, 2024. Weber arrived to Budapest about the accession of the seven elected members of the European Parliament of the Tisza party. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
We can take action against Brussels' plans by filling out the National Consultation (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

The government’s position is clear: Hungary must keep its current flat tax system and preserve full energy sovereignty. Yet Brussels continues to pressure Hungary to abandon both. If citizens speak up in defense of Hungarian interests, the government will be better positioned to represent them in future EU debates.

Standing Up to Brussels’ Demands

The European Union is trying to force Hungary to cut off affordable Russian energy supplies and purchase oil and gas from other, far more expensive sources. According to the government, such a move would drive up household utility costs and end Hungary’s status as the country with the lowest energy bills in the EU.

In its latest country report, the European Commission once again attacked Hungary’s utility price caps and demanded their elimination, 

claiming that cutting subsidies would “align with EU commitments” and “encourage energy efficiency.” Brussels also criticized Hungary for continuing to import cheaper Russian energy, arguing that Budapest should make its citizens bear the financial burden of the war’s continuation.

Brussels and the Tisza Party: A Shared Agenda on Taxes

The same EU report also recommends tax reform, calling Hungary’s personal income tax system “too flat” and suggesting that taxes be increased under a progressive model. This aligns closely with the Tisza Party’s tax hike proposal, which envisions introducing a three-tiered progressive income tax.

According to leaked documents, the Tisza Party’s economic team has drafted a comprehensive fiscal plan, already circulated among experts. Their proposal would leave Hungary’s current 15 percent tax rate for only a narrow segment of earners. Even the average wage would fall under a 22 percent tax bracket, while incomes above 1.25 million forints would face a 33 percent rate.

A Slip of the Tongue Revealed Magyar's Plan

The Tisza Party’s intentions came to light when its vice president, Zoltan Tarr, inadvertently admitted at a party forum in Etyek that the party plans to introduce a progressive multi-rate tax system, whih has to be kept under wraps. 

This is something that we can talk about among ourselves, but not in public. If it gets out, I’ll have to explain myself, but it won’t matter — there are many things we simply can’t talk about. That’s why we say clearly: a lot can and should be done. But first, we have to win the election — then we can do everything,

Zoltan Tarr said at the campaign event, adding that if they told voters the full truth about their plans, they would lose the elections.

 

A Proven Form of Consultation

The flat 15 percent personal income tax was introduced by the conservative government after the 2010 elections, replacing the left’s complicated multi-rate system. Since then, the government has expanded family tax credits, made maternity and childcare benefits tax-free, and granted lifetime tax exemptions to mothers of three or more children and to young workers. The successive election victories of the governing parties show that Hungarians strongly support this tax policy. The government often turns to National Consultations when Hungary faces outside pressure — allowing citizens to express their opinion directly between elections.

This process gives citizens the chance to help guide the government’s strategy on far-reaching key national issues.

Last fall’s National Consultation focused on economic questions, such as sovereignty, growth, wage increases, small business support, and housing for young people. Over 1.35 million Hungarians took part, and between 95 and 99 percent supported the government’s positions.

One of the best-known consultations took place in May 2015, during Europe’s migration crisis. It addressed immigration and terrorism, with more than 1.25 million participants backing the government’s tougher stance against Brussels’ migration policies.

Questions in the Current Consultation:

  1. Do you agree that the current flat income tax should be replaced with a multi-tiered, higher tax system?
  2. Do you agree with reducing the scope of family tax benefits?

3. Do you agree with ending tax exemptions for mothers and young workers?

4. Do you agree that Hungary should buy oil and gas from more expensive sources instead of affordable Russian energy, even if this means higher utility bills and the end of price cuts?

5. Do you agree with raising corporate taxes?

Cover Photo: Illustration / MTI – Boglarka Bodnar

 

