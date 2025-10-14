Rendkívüli

Bedarálná az ingyenes egészségügyet, elvenné az orvosok béremelését – erősen kezdett Magyar Péter új egészségügyi tanácsadója

PM Orban: President Trump Did It! + Video

According to Donald Trump, the international summit in Egypt is of unprecedented importance, with the world’s most powerful and wealthiest nations in attendance. The U.S. President said that such global unity had never been seen before, calling the day extraordinary even by the standards of world history. Hungary was among the invited nations, and Trump described Viktor Orban as “fantastic.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 14. 13:06
Donald Trump, President of the United States, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP/Evan Vucci)
On Monday, world leaders gathered in Egypt under the leadership of President Trump to sign the peace treaty ending the Gaza conflict. In his speech, Donald Trump declared that “the world has awakened to a new day.” During the event, he praised PM Orban, calling him a great leader and expressing his full support.

Orbán Viktor: Trump elnök megcsinálta – béke van
PM Viktor Orban: President Trump has done it – there is peace. (Photo: AFP/Menahem Kahana)

“Representatives of many countries are sitting behind us, and you know most of them,” Trump said. “They are truly the most powerful and wealthiest nations in the world — there has never been a gathering like this before.”

It’s a beautiful day for the world, not to mention for the Middle East,

he continued. Sharing the video on social media, Prime Minister Orban wrote:“Peace Summit in the Middle East. President Trump did it!”

Earlier reports noted that more than 1.3 million people had already watched the video of Trump praising Orban.

Békecsúcs a Közel-Keleten. Trump elnök megcsinálta!

Békecsúcs a Közel-Keleten. Trump elnök megcsinálta!

Posted by Orbán Viktor on Monday, October 13, 2025

Cover photo: Donald Trump, President of the United States, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP/Evan Vucci)

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

