PM Orban Takes a Jab at Brussels: “Don’t Get Offended, Get to Work!”

In a post on social media, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s success in achieving peace. According to PM Orban, peace negotiations are not a sprint but a marathon — and what Europeans lack is persistence and endurance.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 14. 11:54
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP/YOAN VALAT)
“The world's attention focused on Egypt yesterday. President Trump did something few would have thought possible even a few months ago,” PM Orban wrote.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Viktor Orban said the American president’s success sends a clear message:

A peace negotiation is not a sprint, but a marathon. Failure at the negotiating table is not a reason to walk away, but to continue.

Hungary's Prime Minister emphasized that this kind of persistence and endurance is what Europeans are missing.

If things don’t go their way, they get offended and walk off. That’s not how it works. It works the way President Trump does it — you try again and again until it works. Time to get to work, dear Europeans,

PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

