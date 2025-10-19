Harcosok KlubjaOrbán ViktorZánka
“Viktor! Viktor!” — Digital Warriors Cheer Orban in Zanka + Video

Large crowds have gathered to welcome PM Orban at the second Fighters’ Club training camp.

2025. 10. 19.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Crowds of enthusiastic supporters greeted PM Orban with chants of “Viktor! Viktor!”, applause, and handshakes at the second Fighters’ Club training camp. Reporter Daniel Bohar shared a video of the event on his social media.

Mr. Orban’s warm welcome and standing ovation were also captured in a video posted earlier by Daniel Deak, chief analyst at the 21st Century Institute.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the second Fighters’ Club training camp kicked off today in Zanka. The event is being held from October 18 to 19.

According to Tomas Menczer, the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, the event is sold out. Mr. Menczer emphasized that nearly twice as many digital warriors turned up in Zanka as had attended the previous camp in Satoraljaujhely just a few weeks earlier.

