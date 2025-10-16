What Hungary Risks If Peter Magyar Comes to Power

Yesterday, one of the Tisza Party’s so-called experts even floated the idea of taxing pensions. Left-wing economist Andras Simonovits claimed that Hungary’s current pension system is "too generous" when it comes to initial pensions, and therefore they should be reduced and more heavily taxed than they are today. His words made it clear that he would cut a substantial portion of Hungarian pensions.

Balazs Nemeth at the “Say No to War Plans!” signature-collecting campaign event (Source: Facebook)

Taking to social media, Fidesz parliamentary group spokesman Balazs Nemeth shared a detailed list of what Peter Magyar and his team have said so far regarding their plans.

Here are the Tisza Party’s expert proposals and other "clever" ideas:

It would be a good idea to tax pensions

The 13th-month pension has no justification

Lifetime tax exemption for mothers with two or more children is nonsensical

Family tax reliefs after children are unfair

Replace flat-rate personal income tax with a progressive system

Wealth investigation and wealth tax are needed

Increase taxes on businesses

Reduce state subsidies to companies

Review whether it is worth maintaining elementary schools in small villages

Replace Russian oil and gas with alternative sources — no matter the cost

Cut funding for sports programs

Utility price cuts scheme is a sham and discourages consumers from saving energy

The fixed 3-percent home loan rate is harmful

Area-based agricultural subsidies damage efficiency in Hungarian farming

Replace small rural hospitals with large regional super-hospitals

Rationalize healthcare by introducing a doctor’s visit fee

Reduce the number of hospital wards and beds

Draft young people into the military

Surely everyone has heard Peter Magyar's promise that, unlike the current "emperor," he would not make important decisions himself, but would base them on the recommendations of experts. That is why this list is so important,

concluded Fidesz's parliamentary group spokesman.

As previously reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also reacted to the Tisza Party’s idea of levying a tax on pensions. There have always been two kinds of policies in Hungary: those of the left and the right, PM Orban said. While right-wing governments raise pensions, the left has been obsessed with cutting pensions since Lajos Bokros.