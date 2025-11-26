Tisza PártmegszorítócsomagOrbán ViktorTisza-adóminiszterelnökmegszorításokMagyar Péter
magyar

Everything You Need to Know About Tisza’s Leftist Austerity Package

Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns that the newly revealed 1.3-trillion-forint austerity package from the Tisza Party contains every measure liberal economists and Brussels bureaucrats typically cheer for. According to PM Orban, Peter Magyar’s plan would bring sweeping tax hikes, cuts to family benefits, new burdens on businesses, and a push toward privatizing social systems—putting a massive strain on ordinary Hungarians.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 26. 17:48
Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, leaders of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI)
Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page that this Tisza package includes “everything liberal economists, Brussels bureaucrats, and left-wing experts tend to gush over: a 1.3-trillion-forint financial blow to the people.”

As reported earlier, the Tisza Party’s full economic program has now been made public, revealing plans for a massive 1.3-trillion-forint (approx. €3.4 billion) belt-tightening. The document claims to focus on social equality and state redistribution, yet lists a sweeping set of steep tax hikes and contribution hikes along with introducing new forms that would affect the overwhelming majority of Hungarian households and businesses.

The Prime Minister reminded readers that the Tisza Party would:

  • introduce a progressive personal income tax of 22–33 percent, raising income taxes to 22 percent even for those earning just above 416,000 forints (about €1088) gross per month,
  • cut family tax benefits for an average Hungarian family by thirty percent,
  • dramatically increase the tax burden on small and medium-sized businesses—raising the corporate tax to 13.5 percent for small and 18 percent for medium-sized companies,
  • impose 32 percent VAT on cars above 1,600 cc, their parts, alcoholic drinks, and tobacco products,
  • introduce a 20 percent tax on widow’s pensions,
  • create a dog and cat tax for pet owners and slap a 4 percent surtax on pet-related products (dog and cat food, litter, and so on),
  • privatize the healthcare and pension systems—leaving workers paying more than they do today even for the lowest expected pensions and the most basic medical care.

We cannot allow them to drive Hungary into the ground,

the Prime Minister stressed.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, leaders of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI)

