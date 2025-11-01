Hungary FM Calls for Action Against Weaponizing Sports

We believe that sports should bring the world together, not drive it apart. That’s why UNESCO must take a stand against discrimination in sports. No athlete should ever be held responsible for the decisions of political leaders, nor should they be forced into political statements. Individual performance should be the only metric of qualification,

according to FM Szijjarto.

The minister underscored that as an Olympic nation, Hungary finds it especially painful to see discrimination now extending even to participation in the Olympic Games.

We Hungarians are talking from experience: In 1984, the Communist Party barred Hungarian athletes from taking part in the Los Angeles Olympics (...) We do not want today’s international sports organizations to follow that same communist method,

he said, urging:

Both UNESCO and the United Nations must ensure that sports once again become an instrument of peace, and urged immediate action to eliminate discrimination from international competition.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Hungarians regard sports as an essential part of their national heritage and identity, highlighting the global legacy of legendary footballer Ferenc Puskas and the Golden Team.

As the centenary of Ferenc Puskas’s birth approaches, Hungary has proposed that UNESCO include the anniversary in its list of commemorative years for 2026–2027. I trust that the General Conference will support this initiative,

he stated.

Turning to the persecution of religious communities, Szijjarto declared that Hungary, as a proudly Christian nation, is deeply concerned by the growing number of attacks against Christians worldwide, noting that Christianity has now become the most persecuted religion on Earth.