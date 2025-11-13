Brussels’ proposal would make the use of the "rule of law" procedures—effectively instruments of political blackmail—completely unrestricted. In the future, Brussels could allocate EU funds entirely according to its own political preferences, without limitation. As the Fidesz–KDNP EP group stated in its press release, this new system would extend political blackmail even to agricultural funds, allowing Brussels to freeze them at will. The European Commission’s proposal calls for a drastic 20-percent cut in Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) resources and plans to merge those funds into a joint EU financial instrument shared with cohesion policy. Brussels' proposal aims to direct 20 percent of EU budget funds to Ukraine, while another 20 percent of the funds are intended to be used for interest and principal repayments on the previous joint EU loan, the statement says.

Brussels' proposal would brutally reduce Common Agricultural Policy funding by 20 percent (Photo: ANADOLU/Dursun Aydemir)