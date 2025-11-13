Rendkívüli

Fővárosi pénzszórás: nyomozás indulhat a Budapest Brand ügyében

Volodimir ZelenszkijMenczer TamáskőolajvezetékMagyarországfenyegetés
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Zelensky Has Once Again Threatened Hungary

The latest statement by the Ukrainian president constitutes a clear threat against Hungary, Tamas Menczer responded after Volodymyr Zelensky promised to “find a solution” to block Russian oil from reaching Hungary. The Communication Director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance recalled that Ukrainian forces have already attacked the Friendship (Druzhba) oil pipeline three times, and Zelensky’s words suggest that a fourth strike may be in preparation.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 13. 14:38
Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance (Photo: MTI)
Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a video statement, Tamas Menczer responded to Volodymyr Zelensky’s most recent remarks, made immediately after the announcement of the Trump–Orban agreement. Ukraine's President stated that he would "find a way" to ensure that Russian oil would no longer reach Hungary.

Szikszó, 2025. május 14. Menczer Tamás, a fidesz kommunikációs igazgatója a Fidesz és a KDNP országjárása keretében tartott lakossági fórum előtti sajtótájékoztatón Szikszón 2025. május 14-én. MTI/Vajda János
Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda)

Menczer Tamás közölte:

This is very easy to interpret. So far, the Ukrainians have bombed the Friendship pipeline, which brings Russian oil to Hungary, three times. Zelensky’s statement made it clear that the fourth strike is being prepared. Because when he says he will 'find a way' to stop Russian oil from coming to Hungary, that means, quite simply: I will bomb the pipeline. Have a good day!

The Hungarian politician added:

If there were no Russian oil, fuel prices would shoot up to one thousand forints per liter, and if there were no Russian gas, household utility bills would triple. They want to destroy this, while we want to protect it. And we are also sending a clear message to President Zelensky: show more respect for the Hungarian people and for the decisions of the Hungarians. Do not threaten us and do not attempt to blackmail us, because we cannot be threatened, and we cannot be blackmailed,

Tamas Menczer declared.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekTisza Párt

A szent tehén szektavezér

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Olyan tudás birtokában van ez a tiszás varázsló, amihez képest Houdini összes világraszóló trükkje eltörpül.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu