In a video statement, Tamas Menczer responded to Volodymyr Zelensky’s most recent remarks, made immediately after the announcement of the Trump–Orban agreement. Ukraine's President stated that he would "find a way" to ensure that Russian oil would no longer reach Hungary.
Tamas Menczer: Zelensky Has Once Again Threatened Hungary
The latest statement by the Ukrainian president constitutes a clear threat against Hungary, Tamas Menczer responded after Volodymyr Zelensky promised to “find a solution” to block Russian oil from reaching Hungary. The Communication Director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance recalled that Ukrainian forces have already attacked the Friendship (Druzhba) oil pipeline three times, and Zelensky’s words suggest that a fourth strike may be in preparation.
This is very easy to interpret. So far, the Ukrainians have bombed the Friendship pipeline, which brings Russian oil to Hungary, three times. Zelensky’s statement made it clear that the fourth strike is being prepared. Because when he says he will 'find a way' to stop Russian oil from coming to Hungary, that means, quite simply: I will bomb the pipeline. Have a good day!
The Hungarian politician added:
If there were no Russian oil, fuel prices would shoot up to one thousand forints per liter, and if there were no Russian gas, household utility bills would triple. They want to destroy this, while we want to protect it. And we are also sending a clear message to President Zelensky: show more respect for the Hungarian people and for the decisions of the Hungarians. Do not threaten us and do not attempt to blackmail us, because we cannot be threatened, and we cannot be blackmailed,
Tamas Menczer declared.
Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance (Photo: MTI)
