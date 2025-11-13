Tamas Menczer: Zelensky Has Once Again Threatened Hungary

If there were no Russian oil, fuel prices would shoot up to one thousand forints per liter, and if there were no Russian gas, household utility bills would triple. They want to destroy this, while we want to protect it. And we are also sending a clear message to President Zelensky: show more respect for the Hungarian people and for the decisions of the Hungarians. Do not threaten us and do not attempt to blackmail us, because we cannot be threatened, and we cannot be blackmailed,