Distinguished Guests, Hungarian Flags, and T-Shirts with "Doodles" at the Full-House Anti-War Assembly + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s new video was recorded in Gyor, at the first anti-war assembly of the digital civic circles, revealing a series of behind-the-scenes moments. The Prime Minister crossed paths with several well-known figures backstage.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (back to camera, center), at the first anti-war assembly organized by the digital civic circles (Photo: Prime Ministers Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

The footage shows the early-morning preparations. Curtis makes a humorous football comment into the camera, and Peter Szijjarto can also be seen in the hallway as he prepares for the event. Viktor Orban also met with the former Mayor of Gyor, Csaba Andras Dezsi.

At the gathering, journalist Gergely Vaczi interviewed Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

After the conversation, the Prime Minister greeted former handball star Anita Gorbicz backstage, and also posed for photos with comedian Oliver Nacsa.

He then had a pleasant chat with the event’s two hosts, Zsofi Szabo and Philipp Rakay.

T-Shirts and Sweatshirts Featuring "Doodles" Were Also Available at the Event

"Keeping Hungary out of the war. That is our mission," Viktor Orban wrote, sharing another video on his social media platforms.

The footage from Saturday’s event reflects the friendly, enthusiastic atmosphere: the Prime Minister gladly took photos with attendees and signed autographs for many supporters.

At the full-house gathering, countless participants waved Hungary's red-white-green flag, reinforcing the patriotic message.

The footage also revealed that T-shirts and sweatshirts with the "doodles" were available for purchase. The now-famous drawing was created by Viktor Orban during his interview on ATV. After the conversation, he gifted the sketch to host Egon Ronai. With the Prime Minister’s permission, the graphic appeared on apparel at the event.

A miniszterelnök korábban megjegyezte,

a ruhákból befolyt összes bevétel a kárpátaljai gyermekeket segítő Kegyes Alapítványnak megy a Jónak lenni jó! kampány keretében. The Prime Minister previously noted that all proceeds from the garments will be donated to the Kegyes Foundation, which supports children in Transcarpathia, as part of the "It Is Good To Be Good!" campaign.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former handball player Anita Gorbicz (Source: Facebook)