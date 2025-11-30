Balazs Orban Highlights Key Issue for Hungary + Video

"The Russian interpretation, on the other hand, is that they lost the Soviet Union, and they made an agreement with the West back in 1990. The West did not keep this agreement, because the countries that once belonged to the former Soviet empire or to the Soviet sphere of influence, including Hungary, were taken into NATO. The West denies this, saying they never promised this, end of parentheses. But the fact remains that they took in the Romanians, the Bulgarians, the Hungarians, the Slovaks, the Czechs, the Poles, the Baltic states, and so on. The Russians say: all right, that happened, but now the West is not satisfied with that, it wants to integrate Ukraine as well, to bring Ukraine into NATO and the European Union," Viktor Orban added.

This means taking all modern weapons right up to the Russia–Ukraine border, right up to the border of Russia. That is too much. That cannot happen. Ukraine is entitled to rights under international law, no doubt about that, but the Russians say their own right to security must also be respected, and they do not want to have a NATO member state as their direct neighbor. Good day! And if necessary, they will prevent this by armed force. This is their interpretation of the war,

he explained.