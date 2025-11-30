NATOUkrajnaminiszterelnökOrbán BalázsOrbán Viktororosz-ukrán háborúnagyhatalom
magyar

Balazs Orban Highlights Key Issue for Hungary + Video

According to Balazs Orban, the key issue for Hungary is that the world's major powers must respect the agreements they have made with the country. On his social media page, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director also shared a video in which Viktor Orban lays out in detail how he sees the international contradictions surrounding the interpretation of the war, and why Europe needs a new security balance.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 30. 12:09
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director (Photo: Facebook)
"A key issue for Hungary is that the major powers must respect the agreements they made with Hungarians," wrote Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, who also shared a video on his page.

Orbán Balázs, a miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója
Viktor Orban begins the recording as follows:

Here is this war, and when it comes to how it is interpreted, one story appears before people's eyes in Western Europe, a completely different story appears before the eyes of the Russians, and before our eyes there is yet a third version. The Europeans think that the Russians attacked the Ukrainians, that they are very strong, and they will swallow them up. And if they manage to swallow up the Ukrainians, then they will continue coming, and in the end they will swallow us, and then Germany, everybody.

"The Russian interpretation, on the other hand, is that they lost the Soviet Union, and they made an agreement with the West back in 1990. The West did not keep this agreement, because the countries that once belonged to the former Soviet empire or to the Soviet sphere of influence, including Hungary, were taken into NATO. The West denies this, saying they never promised this, end of parentheses. But the fact remains that they took in the Romanians, the Bulgarians, the Hungarians, the Slovaks, the Czechs, the Poles, the Baltic states, and so on. The Russians say: all right, that happened, but now the West is not satisfied with that, it wants to integrate Ukraine as well, to bring Ukraine into NATO and the European Union," Viktor Orban added.

This means taking all modern weapons right up to the Russia–Ukraine border, right up to the border of Russia. That is too much. That cannot happen. Ukraine is entitled to rights under international law, no doubt about that, but the Russians say their own right to security must also be respected, and they do not want to have a NATO member state as their direct neighbor. Good day! And if necessary, they will prevent this by armed force. This is their interpretation of the war,

he explained.

"In my interpretation, in the Hungarian interpretation, if I may put it that way, what we need is a European security balance. It is an important question who is right and whose story is true or not, but that is secondary. What matters to us is what will happen in the future. And what we need is a set of power relations in Europe that allows us Hungarians to live in peace, without any military threat hanging over our heads, and without any war obstructing our economic development. What we need is a European security system," Hungary's Prime Minister concluded.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director (Photo: Facebook)

