Balazs Orban Highlights Key Issue for Hungary + Video

"A key issue for Hungary is that the major powers must respect the agreements they made with Hungarians," wrote Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, who also shared a video on his page.
Viktor Orban begins the recording as follows:
Here is this war, and when it comes to how it is interpreted, one story appears before people's eyes in Western Europe, a completely different story appears before the eyes of the Russians, and before our eyes there is yet a third version. The Europeans think that the Russians attacked the Ukrainians, that they are very strong, and they will swallow them up. And if they manage to swallow up the Ukrainians, then they will continue coming, and in the end they will swallow us, and then Germany, everybody.
