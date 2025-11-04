PM Orban: International Banking World Has Lined Up Behind Tisza Party

In his post, Viktor Orban emphasized that "Hungary has irritated the international banking world for years. Their problem is that by introducing the bank tax, we made them share the public burden. That is why they attack us at every turn."

Hungary has irritated global bankers for years, PM Orban pointed out (Photo: MTI)

The Prime Minister detailed what these international actors expect from the next Hungarian government:

to reduce economic support programs,

to take away the 13th-month pension and forget about the 14th,

to abolish tax exemptions for mothers with two or three children,

to cut funding for sports and cultural programs, and

to do away with the 3-percent loan scheme.

They know that a national government will do precisely the opposite. They cannot expect that from us. So all that remains for them is the hope of a change of government,

he stated.