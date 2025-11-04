Tisza Pártmezőgazdasági támogatásOrbán Viktorbankvilág13. havi nyugdíjotthonteremtési támogatásMagyarország
PM Orban: International Banking World Has Lined Up Behind Tisza Party

Yesterday, the chief analyst of a major Belgian bank also joined the anti-government chorus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his Facebook page, pointing out that "the order has been placed." Hungary has long been a thorn in the side of the international financial elite, he added.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 04. 10:25
Viktor Orban has sent a message to the international financial elite (Source: MTI)
In his post, Viktor Orban emphasized that "Hungary has irritated the international banking world for years. Their problem is that by introducing the bank tax, we made them share the public burden. That is why they attack us at every turn."

Hungary has irritated global bankers for years, PM Orban pointed out (Photo: MTI)

The Prime Minister detailed what these international actors expect from the next Hungarian government:

  • to reduce economic support programs,
  • to take away the 13th-month pension and forget about the 14th,
  • to abolish tax exemptions for mothers with two or three children,
  • to cut funding for sports and cultural programs, and
  • to do away with the 3-percent loan scheme.

They know that a national government will do precisely the opposite. They cannot expect that from us. So all that remains for them is the hope of a change of government,

he stated.

They want the pre-2010 world back. Since yesterday, it has become clear: the international banking world has lined up behind the Tisza Party. As the saying goes: birds of a feather flock together,

PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program, October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

