PM Orban Travels to Moscow to Protect Utility Cost Cuts

Viktor Orban is traveling to Moscow with the intention of preventing an energy crisis in Hungary and ensuring that energy prices do not increase, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director wrote on social media.

The Prime Minister’s political director shared details about Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow (Photo: MTI)

The stakes are enormous, as we see that in many countries across Europe increased energy prices are already causing serious problems, while in Serbia the energy supply collapsed from one day to the next,

he emphasized. He continued by stating that the Hungarian government is now using every available means to ensure that a similar situation cannot occur in Hungary, and to protect Hungarian families from high energy prices.