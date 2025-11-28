rezsivédelemszankciókOrbán ViktorMagyarországMoszkva
magyar

PM Orban Travels to Moscow to Protect Utility Cost Cuts

The goal of the Hungarian Prime Minister's trip to Moscow is to ensure that no energy crisis emerges in Hungary and that energy prices do not rise as a consequence of the war and the sanctions, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's political director, revealed in a new post shared on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 28. 14:25
Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP)
Viktor Orban is traveling to Moscow with the intention of preventing an energy crisis in Hungary and ensuring that energy prices do not increase, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director wrote on social media.

A miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója Orbán Viktor moszkvai útjáról árult el részleteket
The Prime Minister’s political director shared details about Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow (Photo: MTI)

The stakes are enormous, as we see that in many countries across Europe increased energy prices are already causing serious problems, while in Serbia the energy supply collapsed from one day to the next,

he emphasized. He continued by stating that the Hungarian government is now using every available means to ensure that a similar situation cannot occur in Hungary, and to protect Hungarian families from high energy prices.

In contrast, Brussels continues to think in terms of war logic. Part of this approach is the expectation that Hungary should cut off Russian energy. If we were to do this, it would immediately mean a three- to fourfold increase in household utility costs and fuel prices reaching one thousand forints per liter,

the political director highlighted, emphasizing that Hungary’s position is clear: Hungarian families do not want to pay the price of the war and the sanctions in the form of higher energy costs, and as long as Hungary has a national government, this will not happen.

Earlier we also reported on the release of an unusual interview with Viktor Orban.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP)

