Most Europeans are rather concerned that three years after the Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up, no one has been officially named as responsible. According to research by Szazadveg, 63 percent of EU citizens are dissatisfied with the protracted investigation, which has given rise to politically motivated theories. Opinions are divided among those who hold an opinion on who is responsible: half point to Russia, 21 percent to the United States, and 19 percent to Ukraine.
Unresolved Nord Stream Investigation Leaves Europeans Worried
Three years after the blowing up of Nord Stream, most Europeans are still waiting for answers: who was behind one of the most serious attacks on EU infrastructure? A recent research by Szatadveg found that 63 percent of the population is dissatisfied with the protracted investigation, which has given rise to competing, politically sensitive theories. Opinions on who is responsible are now completely divided: some believe Russia is the likely perpetrator, while others point to the United States or Ukraine, and official investigations have yet to yield a breakthrough.
The debate has intensified again after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the problem was not the explosion, but the construction of the pipeline itself. A Polish court later released a suspect wanted by German authorities, and Tusk presented this as the closure of the case. The decision was criticized in several countries, including Hungary, and tensions further heightened after a subsequent statement by the Polish foreign minister,
Szazadveg pointed out in its analysis.
The explosion is not only a political burden for the EU, but also an economic one. The pipeline used to symbolize the link between cheap Russian energy and Western technology, but today it has become a symbol of the community's helplessness. Investigations in Germany are still ongoing, while Sweden and Denmark have closed theirs without results. Many attribute the slow pace of the German investigation to political considerations, as the disclosure of evidence could lead to diplomatic conflicts.
This uncertainty also has geopolitical consequences: it creates the impression that attacks against critical EU infrastructure can go unpunished, which may encourage future acts of sabotage.
With the exception of Finland, the majority of respondents in every member state consider the lack of clarity about the perpetrator unacceptable.
The absence of official findings has opened the space for an expanding set of alternative theories.
These narratives have shifted over time: immediately after the explosion, Russia was widely cited; later, speculation focused on U.S. involvement; and today, the prevailing – though unconfirmed – theory points to a Ukrainian civilian–military group.
These theories have spread differently across countries, leaving European public opinion deeply divided over who is believed to bear responsibility.
Cover photo: The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (Photo: AFP)
