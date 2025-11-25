UkrajnaOrbán ViktorEurópai Unió
PM Orban: European Union Wants to Continue the War + Video

In a video message posted after Monday’s EU summit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said EU leaders had reviewed the 28-point U.S. peace proposal, yet it is already clear that the EU intends to continue the war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 25. 10:14
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
On his social media page, the Hungarian Prime Minister reported on the outcomes of the EU summit. In the video, Orban Viktor emphasized that there are many questions to be discussed concerning the American peace plan. However, it is already clear that the European Union wants to continue the war.

Orbán Viktor ismét hangsúlyozta, hogy hazánk nem járul hozzá közös hitel felvételéhez a háború folytatása érdekében
Viktor Orban once again underlined that Hungary will not agree to taking on joint debt for prolonging the war (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

In the video, the PM Orban stressed that the European Union is committed to continuing the war  although it does not possess the necessary financial resources. The EU wants to continue the war "even though it doesn't have a single cent to send to Ukraine for military equipment or for financing its operations, or a single idea as to how it should acquire those funds."

The Prime Minister highlighted that the only ideas the EU has are for member states to chip in or to take out a joint loan. Hungary, however, firmly rejects these options.

We refuse to put our grandchildren's future on the line in order to finance an unwinnable Ukrainian war,

Viktor Orban underscored.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

 

