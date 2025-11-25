PM Orban: European Union Wants to Continue the War + Video

On his social media page, the Hungarian Prime Minister reported on the outcomes of the EU summit. In the video, Orban Viktor emphasized that there are many questions to be discussed concerning the American peace plan. However, it is already clear that the European Union wants to continue the war.

Viktor Orban once again underlined that Hungary will not agree to taking on joint debt for prolonging the war (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

In the video, the PM Orban stressed that the European Union is committed to continuing the war although it does not possess the necessary financial resources. The EU wants to continue the war "even though it doesn't have a single cent to send to Ukraine for military equipment or for financing its operations, or a single idea as to how it should acquire those funds."