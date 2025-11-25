PM Orban: Brussels Produces War Plans, Hungarian Government Creates Jobs

"In Brussels they are busy making war plans, while here in Hungary we are creating jobs," said Viktor Orban on his social media page, adding that he had already left for the town of Zalaegerszeg, western Hungary, at seven o’clock in the morning.

Factory inauguration at Flextronics. A 35-billion-forint investment, 210 new jobs, including a significant number of research and development engineers,

revealed the Prime Minister.

"War or no war, we are delivering on what we promised. With a business-friendly and work-based economic policy, we are bringing new investments into the country, from Bekescsaba to Nyiregyhaza and all the way to Zalaegerszeg. We are increasing pensions and introducing a 14th month pension. We are introducing lifelong income tax exemption for mothers with three or two children. We have launched Europe’s largest home creation program. And the list could go on," Hungary's Prime Minister stated.

Viktor Orban pointed out that while the Hungarian government is doing its job, "the people in Brussels and their current domestic allies are constantly attacking us. For them, the bank tax is too high, the pension system too generous, the personal income tax too low," he remarked, emphasizing that economic policy is not only about numbers and spreadsheets.

There is one thing in common across all our measures: we do it so that the Hungarian people can live well, and live increasingly better. It does not matter whether you are young or elderly, whether you have a family or live alone. Under our governance, everyone benefits.

"This morning, Zalaegerszeg is also taking a great step forward," said PM Orban.