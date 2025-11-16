"Once again, the anti-war assembly in Gyor proved that the Right pursues a national strategy with a global perspective, while the Left follows a globalist vision defined by the expectation to align with Brussels," Miklos Szantoh wrote. The Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights took to social media to share his assessment of the anti-war assembly of the digital civic circles (DKP) in Gyor, where Viktor Orban answered questions from journalist Gergely Vaczi.

Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)

Miklos Szantho pointed out that at the anti-war rally in Gyor, Viktor Orban made it clear: Europe is facing the threat of war, and the continent has again drifted into a situation it has already experienced in the past. The Prime Minister emphasized that

only those countries can remain outside the conflict that boldly represent their own position. Hungary is following this path.

The Director General said that taking a pro-peace stance is not an emotional question but a strategic decision made to protect the Hungarian economy, the country’s energy supply, and its security. Ending the war is a political issue, and although regional stability depends on decisions made by great powers, Hungary is still capable of protecting its own interests through a multi-legged financial and energy security network, including agreements with the United States.

Miklos Szantho argued that the objective is to guarantee the supply and security of Hungarian families and the functioning of the economy even in times of international pressure or crisis. Viktor Orban stressed that

history shows that our survival has always depended on preserving our freedom to make our own decisions.

The Director General highlighted that the most telling is the behavior of the Hungarian opposition:

if they were to take power, they would surrender sovereignty to Brussels.

In contrast, the government’s goal is not only to keep Hungary out of the war but also to safeguard the country’s capacity to act, so that Hungary can remain stable and successful in an increasingly uncertain Europe.