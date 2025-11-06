UkrajnaKocsis MátéTisza Pártapplikáció
Mate Kocsis: Ukraine’s Collection of Hungarian Data Is No Coincidence + Video

Due to what he called the “reckless irresponsibility” of the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar, the personal data of as many as 200,000 Hungarians may have ended up in foreign hands, said Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz. According to Kocsis, Ukrainian specialists were involved in developing the party's cell phone app, and it is “no coincidence that Ukraine is harvesting the data of Hungarians.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 06. 15:11
Tisza Vilag application (Source: MW / Krisztian Mate)
In a video posted to his social media page, Kocsis said that “two hundred thousand enthusiastic compatriots blindly trusted that Peter Magyar would lead the country, and so they provided all their personal data in the app.” The Fidesz parliamentary leader strongly criticized the Tisza Party and its leader over the data leak scandal that has recently erupted around the party’s mobile application.

Szob, 2025. április 29. Kocsis Máté, a Fidesz parlamenti frakcióvezetője sajtótájékoztatót tart a Fidesz és a KDNP országjárása keretében tartott lakossági fórum előtt Szobon 2025. április 29-én. MTI/Purger Tamás
Mate Kocsis

“Those who uploaded particularly sensitive information could have exposed their contacts, messages, passwords, bank card details, and even medical records,” Kocsis warned, adding

It is no coincidence that Ukraine is collecting the data of Hungarians”—especially of those who are more open to Ukrainian EU membership or to military involvement in the war.

Kocsis continued:

Now the whole country is scrolling through these leaked lists, and two hundred thousand of our fellow citizens are wondering how they could have been so foolish as to register on Peter Magyar’s app.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet this past weekend, a database containing the names and personal details of roughly 200,000 people was made public. Despite denials from the Tisza Party, leaked information suggests that several Ukrainian developers took part in building and testing the Tisza mobile application. The scandal has raised serious concerns that hundreds of thousands of Hungarians’ personal data may have fallen into Ukrainian hands.

Cover photo: Tisza Vilag application (Source: MW / Krisztian Mate)

               
       
       
       

Fontos híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

