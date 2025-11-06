Peace, Economy, Energy Are Key Points in Orban-Trump Talks + Video

According to the Prime Minister’s political director, Balazs Orban, who spoke in a video statement, the most important issue on the agenda will be the war in Ukraine, along with questions concerning defense, trade, and energy cooperation between Hungary and the United States.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump hold talks in Washington on Friday (Photo: ZOLTAN FISCHER / HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

Balazs Orban emphasized in a video posted on his social media page: "The most important issue will be the Russian-Ukrainian war, and issues related to all economic, military, and energy cooperation between Hungary and the United States will also be on the agenda, including the use of Russian energy sources."

Regarding the war, the PM's political director said,

We believe that the United States is indeed acting as a neutral external player in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and is working to bring this conflict to an end. One possible element of this is the peace summit planned for Budapest.

Balazs Orban added, “The other side of this is issue is the use of Russian energy," emphasizing that for Hungary, this is “not an ideological matter but a question of geopolitical reality.” He explained that Hungary, as a landlocked country and limited by pipeline capacity, must pursue pragmatic solutions. The politician noted that the American side “understands Hungary’s position fully,” making this meeting especially timely.

Hungary is in a fortunate position,” he said, “because few neighboring countries’ leaders have the opportunity for such high-level talks with the U.S.

The meeting is therefore not only important for bilateral relations but also for the broader international peace process. As Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly stressed, Hungary’s primary goal is peace, not the continuation of war.