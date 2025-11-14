Peter Magyar’s Own Supporters Are Losing Trust in Him

A serious crisis of confidence is taking shape among the Tisza Party’s followers — this is the picture that emerged from background conversations we’ve held in recent weeks with numerous Peter Magyar supporters. Those we spoke with said they trust the party chairman far less now than they once did, after watching him fail to live up to several of his own commitments. Our sources ranged from ordinary Tisza sympathizers who downloaded the “Tisza Vilag” app to Tisza Sziget (local Tisza support groups) members, and party activists — including some currently employed by the party and working at its Lajos Street headquarters.
According to the picture drawn by our interviewees, doubt within Peter Magyar’s base is steadily growing — primarily because the party chairman’s credibility has considerably erroded in recent weeks.