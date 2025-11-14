Peter Magyar’s Own Supporters Are Losing Trust in Him

Activists Fed Up With Constantly Shifting Communication

One Tisza Sziget member told us the party headquarters simply assumes volunteers will do everything for free — even funding some activities out of their own pocket — while leadership rarely responds meaningfully to their proposals. “I can’t even count how many hours I’ve worked booths or handed out flyers. Now they send us to remote villages without a second thought,” said a Budapest-based activist, adding:

Peter said at the March 15 rally that Tisza would not operate through top-down control, but by listening to the people.

And indeed, during that spring rally on the national holiday, Magyar declared: “This is how we will govern — not ruling, not dictating from above, but finally together, representing every Hungarian.”

Another long-time Tisza Sziget member said they can’t understand why the opportunity for party membership still hasn’t been opened. “We were told that Tisza Sziget membership and the ‘regime changing’ support card would give us preference. Then we had to download the Tisza Vilag app. Now they say everyone will vote on the candidates. What guarantee do we have that, for instance, Fidesz supporters won’t troll and sabotage the primaries?”

Back in January, Peter Magyar said that party chapters would be created within months, and that Tisza Sziget membership plus the “regime changing” card would be required for full party membership. At that time he claimed these chapters would choose the individual candidates.