PM Orban Arranged Visit, President Coming to Budapest

The Hungarian Prime Minister held talks with the President of Egypt, a key ally of Hungary in the fight against illegal migration.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 03. 10:34
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (right) in Cairo on November 2, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban announced on his social media page that on Sunday, he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (right) in Cairo on November 2, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

In his post, the Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized:

Egypt is our key ally in the fight against illegal migration. Its stability is vital not only for Hungary but for all of Europe. As a result of today’s talks, we are raising cooperation between Hungary and Egypt to a new level.

PM Orban announced:

We will meet in Budapest next year, Mr. President.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (right) in Cairo on November 2, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer) 

