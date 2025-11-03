Viktor Orban announced on his social media page that on Sunday, he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
PM Orban Arranged Visit, President Coming to Budapest
The Hungarian Prime Minister held talks with the President of Egypt, a key ally of Hungary in the fight against illegal migration.
In his post, the Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized:
Egypt is our key ally in the fight against illegal migration. Its stability is vital not only for Hungary but for all of Europe. As a result of today’s talks, we are raising cooperation between Hungary and Egypt to a new level.
PM Orban announced:
We will meet in Budapest next year, Mr. President.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (right) in Cairo on November 2, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
