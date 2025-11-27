Rendkívüli

PM Orban Promises Assistance In Serbia’s Looming Crisis

Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page that he is traveling to Subotica, where he will join Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and members of the Hungarian community in Vojvodina to honor the memory of Istvan Pasztor. In his post, PM Orban called Hungarian–Serbian cooperation strategically vital given Europe’s current political climate.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 27. 10:40
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
"Amid the wartime chaos of European politics, Hungary and Serbia can rely on one another," PM Orban posted on Facebook.

Orbán Viktor (Fotó: Fischer Zoltán / MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda)
Hugary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Zoltan Fischer/ MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office)

Our Serbian friends are now in real danger because of the sanctions policy. Serbia may soon face what we managed to avoid in Hungary: the shutdown of its largest oil refinery, energy supply disruptions, and even the looming threat of a full-blown fuel shortage,

he warned. PM Orban emphasized that he will assure President Vucic that Hungary will do everything in its power to help secure Serbia’s fuel supply.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekAmerika

Hála és béke

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

Nem Donald Trumpon múlt, hogy a hálaadás napjáig nem sikerült nyélbe ütni a békemegállapodást.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
