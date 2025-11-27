"Amid the wartime chaos of European politics, Hungary and Serbia can rely on one another," PM Orban posted on Facebook.
PM Orban Promises Assistance In Serbia’s Looming Crisis
Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page that he is traveling to Subotica, where he will join Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and members of the Hungarian community in Vojvodina to honor the memory of Istvan Pasztor. In his post, PM Orban called Hungarian–Serbian cooperation strategically vital given Europe’s current political climate.
Our Serbian friends are now in real danger because of the sanctions policy. Serbia may soon face what we managed to avoid in Hungary: the shutdown of its largest oil refinery, energy supply disruptions, and even the looming threat of a full-blown fuel shortage,
he warned. PM Orban emphasized that he will assure President Vucic that Hungary will do everything in its power to help secure Serbia’s fuel supply.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Everything You Need to Know About Tisza’s Leftist Austerity Package
Peter Magyar's party plans to lay a heavy burden on the Hungarian people, Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns.
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Stand United on Same Side
Only Brussels wants to prolong the war.
Hungary FM: Hungarian–Romanian Cooperation Is Growing Stronger
Energy security and cross-border development are matters of common interest.
PM Orban: We Stand With Performance, Smart Investment + Video
Hungary's Prime Minister unveils a new plant, lauding an investment of 35 billion forints.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Everything You Need to Know About Tisza’s Leftist Austerity Package
Peter Magyar's party plans to lay a heavy burden on the Hungarian people, Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns.
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Stand United on Same Side
Only Brussels wants to prolong the war.
Hungary FM: Hungarian–Romanian Cooperation Is Growing Stronger
Energy security and cross-border development are matters of common interest.
PM Orban: We Stand With Performance, Smart Investment + Video
Hungary's Prime Minister unveils a new plant, lauding an investment of 35 billion forints.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!