PM Orban: We Stand With Performance, Smart Investment + Video

“Why Zalaegerszeg? Because of the people,” PM Orban said at the Flextronics opening. “But the company has facilities elsewhere too, so this is not only about the workers here—it’s about workers across the entire country.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening ceremony of Flextronics' new factory (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

He stressed that even in this war-stricken time, major companies continue to choose Hungary. “The answer is simple: they come because of the Hungarian people,” PM Orban said, noting that advanced technologies like those used at the plant are essential for building a strong industrial base.

“This is a 35-billion-forint (over €91.6 million) investment providing jobs for over 200 people, and it aims to tackle the most important challenges facing the automotive industry,” the Prime Minister said. He noted that the county’s employment rate has risen sharply and real wages have increased by 60 percent. "People are increasingly returning to Zala County—developments in which Flex has played a major role."

Viktor Orban also pointed to the broader debate behind such projects: should the government use Hungarian taxpayers’ money to support the establishment of factories like this?

“One school of thought says we are spending the Hungarian people’s money the right way—standing on the side of performance and good investment, ensuring stable careers and decent pensions. The other school is the left-wing approach, the school of impoverishment and tax hikes,” he said.

Given that war is raging to the east—crippling Europe’s economic potential—PM Orban called the investment especially significant.

There are forces in Europe that want to prolong this war. They need money for that, money that even our grandchildren will still be paying back,

he warned. “If this continues, Europe’s industrial sector is finished.”

He also highlighted that

70 percent of Flex’s suppliers are Hungarian and that 90 percent of its output is for export.

“That paints a very bright picture,” Mr. Orban said.

“This is no longer a dark corner—this is a showcase of Hungarian knowledge, technology, and innovation. What works today will work tomorrow as well. And Hungary’s pro-nation government will continue to provide the calm, predictable environment—peace, and stable tax policy—that makes it possible,” he underlined.