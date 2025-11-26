ZalaegerszegminiszterelnökOrbán ViktorFlextronicsgyár
PM Orban: We Stand With Performance, Smart Investment + Video

A 35-billion-forint (over €91.6 million) investment has just been inaugurated in Zalaegerszeg, where Flextronics’ new plant will provide jobs for more than 200 people. At the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that despite war and economic headwinds, the Hungarian government continues to guarantee a stable, reliable business environment.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening ceremony of Flextronics' new plant (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
“Why Zalaegerszeg? Because of the people,” PM Orban said at the Flextronics opening. “But the company has facilities elsewhere too, so this is not only about the workers here—it’s about workers across the entire country.”

Zalaegerszeg, 2025. november 25. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b3) a Flex új gyártócsarnokának átadásán Zalaegerszegen 2025. november 25-én. Mellette Lázár János építési és közlekedési miniszter, Jean-Francois Zoeller, a Flex európai és globális alelnöke és Péter Ágota, a Flex magyarországi alelnöke (b-j). MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening ceremony of Flextronics' new factory (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

He stressed that even in this war-stricken time, major companies continue to choose Hungary. “The answer is simple: they come because of the Hungarian people,” PM Orban said, noting that advanced technologies like those used at the plant are essential for building a strong industrial base.

“This is a 35-billion-forint (over €91.6 million) investment providing jobs for over 200 people, and it aims to tackle the most important challenges facing the automotive industry,” the Prime Minister said. He noted that the county’s employment rate has risen sharply and real wages have increased by 60 percent. "People are increasingly returning to Zala County—developments in which Flex has played a major role."

Viktor Orban also pointed to the broader debate behind such projects: should the government use Hungarian taxpayers’ money to support the establishment of factories like this?

“One school of thought says we are spending the Hungarian people’s money the right way—standing on the side of performance and good investment, ensuring stable careers and decent pensions. The other school is the left-wing approach, the school of impoverishment and tax hikes,” he said.

Given that war is raging to the east—crippling Europe’s economic potential—PM Orban called the investment especially significant.

There are forces in Europe that want to prolong this war. They need money for that, money that even our grandchildren will still be paying back,

he warned. “If this continues, Europe’s industrial sector is finished.”

He also highlighted that 

70 percent of Flex’s suppliers are Hungarian and that 90 percent of its output is for export. 

“That paints a very bright picture,” Mr. Orban said. 

“This is no longer a dark corner—this is a showcase of Hungarian knowledge, technology, and innovation. What works today will work tomorrow as well. And Hungary’s pro-nation government will continue to provide the calm, predictable environment—peace, and stable tax policy—that makes it possible,” he underlined.

Ahead of the unveiling, the Prime Minister had revealed that the 35-billion-forint Zalaegerszeg project will create 

210 new jobs, including many positions for research and development engineers.

“While in Brussels they manufacture war plans, here at home, we create jobs,” Viktor Orban said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the opening ceremony of Flextronics' new plant (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)


