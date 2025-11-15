President Sulyok: In Multiple Respects, Croatia Is Key Ally of Hungary

At their joint press conference, President Sulyok stated that Hungary’s economic ties with Croatia — be they in the areas of investment, trade, or tourism — are all functioning well. Road infrastructure projects are also progressing at a good pace; he noted that on October 7 traffic officially opened on the new connection between Hungary’s M6 and Croatia’s A5 motorways, making Budapest, Zagreb, and Osijek directly accessible via highway.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok called Croatia an important ally of Hungary (Source: Tamas Sulyok/Facebook)

The Hungarian President emphasized that Croatia holds a “key position” in Hungary’s energy supply as well.

Our strategy — along with ensuring supply security and pursuing diversification — is fundamentally determined by the need to protect the interests of Hungarian families,

he said, adding that maintaining the competitiveness of the economy is essential.