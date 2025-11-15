President Sulyok: In Multiple Respects, Croatia Is Key Ally of Hungary

At their joint press conference, President Sulyok stated that Hungary’s economic ties with Croatia — be they in the areas of investment, trade, or tourism — are all functioning well. Road infrastructure projects are also progressing at a good pace; he noted that on October 7 traffic officially opened on the new connection between Hungary’s M6 and Croatia’s A5 motorways, making Budapest, Zagreb, and Osijek directly accessible via highway.
The Hungarian President emphasized that Croatia holds a “key position” in Hungary’s energy supply as well.
Our strategy — along with ensuring supply security and pursuing diversification — is fundamentally determined by the need to protect the interests of Hungarian families,
he said, adding that maintaining the competitiveness of the economy is essential.