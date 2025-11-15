Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Európában háborús veszély van

President Sulyok: In Multiple Respects, Croatia Is Key Ally of Hungary

Croatia is an important ally of Hungary, President Tamas Sulyok said on Friday at the Sandor Palace during the official visit of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 15. 12:03
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (right) and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic (left) (Source: Tamas Sulyok/Facebook)
At their joint press conference, President Sulyok stated that Hungary’s economic ties with Croatia — be they in the areas of investment, trade, or tourism — are all functioning well. Road infrastructure projects are also progressing at a good pace; he noted that on October 7 traffic officially opened on the new connection between Hungary’s M6 and Croatia’s A5 motorways, making Budapest, Zagreb, and Osijek directly accessible via highway.

Magyarország fontos szövetségesének nevezte Horvátországot Sulyok Tamás köztársasági elnök
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok called Croatia an important ally of Hungary (Source: Tamas Sulyok/Facebook)

The Hungarian President emphasized that Croatia holds a “key position” in Hungary’s energy supply as well.

Our strategy — along with ensuring supply security and pursuing diversification — is fundamentally determined by the need to protect the interests of Hungarian families,

he said, adding that maintaining the competitiveness of the economy is essential.

Sulyok also underlined that Croatia is a significant partner in strengthening NATO’s eastern flank.

As for Central European politics, he noted that both Hungary and Croatia support the EU accession process of the Western Balkan countries and are committed to keeping the matter on the agenda in EU decision-making forums.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic (Source: Tamas Sulyok/Facebook)

 

Fontos híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Előfizetek az újságra

