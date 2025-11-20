Prosecutors Take Action in Ukrainian Spy Case

The Budapest Chief Prosecutor’s Office has requested that the court extend, for at least another three months, the arrest of Istvan Hollo, who is suspected of espionage and was arrested at the same time as the Ukrainian spy scandal broke, the Prosecutor's Office told Magyar Nemzet. The court's decision is expected within days.

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, defense advisor to Peter Magyar’s circle, maintained regular contact with Istvan Hollo (Photo: HirTV)

Following the May 20 meeting of the National Security Committee, Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, stated that despite his Hungarian name, Istvan Hollo is a Ukrainian citizen, has never possessed Hungarian citizenship, and has long been on the radar of Hungarian counterintelligence. Hollo had earlier been placed in immigration detention with the assistance of the Counterterrorism Center (TEK), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NNI) is conducting criminal proceedings against him for suspected espionage and other offenses, based on a report filed by the Constitution Protection Office (AH).

He May Have Engaged in Intelligence Operations

Mate Kocsis further explained that Hollo, in cooperation with Ukrainian military intelligence, engaged in active espionage aimed at gaining detailed knowledge of the Hungarian Armed Forces and the national energy infrastructure. Within his network, authorities identified numerous individuals connected to Ukrainian intelligence as well as key actors in Hungary’s defense and energy sectors.

A Link to Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi?

During his operations, Istvan Hollo maintained direct contact with a former high-ranking leader in Hungary’s defense establishment. According to Kocsis, Hollo consulted with this individual regarding Hungary’s defense industry and the military’s stockpiles of equipment, which discussions were closely tied to Ukraine’s ongoing weapons and ammunition demands, Kocsis added, emphasizing that Hollo’s network includes several individuals active in Hungarian political life.

It is important to add that Magyar Nemzet has uncovered that Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, defense advisor to Peter Magyar’s team, maintained regular contact with Istvan Hollo. Ruszin-Szendi did not deny meeting him. More details about their connection, and about Hollo himself, can be found in our report here.

