Balazs Nemeth took to Facebook to sharply criticize what he called the “liberal, Orban-phobic press” for their articles published ahead of the Washington summit.
“They Fell Flat on Their Faces,” Nemeth Fires Back at Liberal Media After Washington Meeting
Balazs Nemeth, spokesperson for the Fidesz parliamentary group, hit back on social media at the liberal media’s coverage of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting with President Donald Trump, saying that after doing their utmost to downplay the significance of the event, “they fell flat on their faces.”
Let’s all laugh together at the liberal, Orban-phobic media!
Nemeth wrote, citing several examples from opposition-leaning outlets that, in his view, tried to belittle and distort the importance of the meeting.
Below, we provide the translation of the article headlines from HVG, 444 and Telex that Nemeth listed in his post:as portraying both Trump and Orban in a negative light:
- Fears of Election Defeat Mount - Trump is Orban’s Last Hope – HVG
- Orban Going to Washington to Buy Time Hungary May Pay Dearly For – HVG
- Big Show, Little Results: Foreign Leaders’ Visits to Trump’s White House – 444
- Orban Desperately Needs Trump’s Help Ahead of Elections – 444
- Sucking Up to Trump: Flattery Becomes a Diplomatic Wonder Weapon – HVG
- U.S. Senators Urge Orban to Cut Off Russian Oil Before Washington Visit – Telex
-
They put everything they had into it — trying to make the meeting seem insignificant, to mock Trump, and to paint Orban as if he were going to Washington to beg,” Nemeth wrote. “And by the end of the day, they fell flat on their faces.
The Fidesz parliamentary spokesperson added that while the liberal media and the opposition are rooting for Hungary’s failure, the government is focused on peace, security, and prosperity:
They do everything to make life worse for Hungary and for Hungarians — they want the war to go on, they don’t want lower energy bills, they don’t want affordable power from the Paks nuclear power plant, they don’t want American companies investing here either... We, on the other hand, do everything to make life better for Hungarians — peace, security, economic growth.
That’s the difference!
Cover photo: From right to left: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance (Photo: AFP)
