“They Fell Flat on Their Faces,” Nemeth Fires Back at Liberal Media After Washington Meeting

Let’s all laugh together at the liberal, Orban-phobic media!

Nemeth wrote, citing several examples from opposition-leaning outlets that, in his view, tried to belittle and distort the importance of the meeting.

Below, we provide the translation of the article headlines from HVG, 444 and Telex that Nemeth listed in his post:as portraying both Trump and Orban in a negative light:

Fears of Election Defeat Mount - Trump is Orban’s Last Hope – HVG

Orban Going to Washington to Buy Time Hungary May Pay Dearly For – HVG

Big Show, Little Results: Foreign Leaders’ Visits to Trump’s White House – 444

Orban Desperately Needs Trump’s Help Ahead of Elections – 444

Sucking Up to Trump: Flattery Becomes a Diplomatic Wonder Weapon – HVG

U.S. Senators Urge Orban to Cut Off Russian Oil Before Washington Visit – Telex

