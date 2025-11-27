Viktoria Ferenc: In Ukraine, People Are Crying Out for Peace

Standing before the chamber, MEP Viktoria Ferenc reminded lawmakers of the real human cost: “Zoltan Paszka, Attila Racz, Zsolt Leco… just a few names among the fallen of Hungarian origin who now lie buried in graves. They were Hungarians from Transcarpathia, just like me. Their parents could tell the Western chiefs of staff what it’s like to brace yourself for losing your children in a war. I can tell you now: you can’t ever be prepared for that.” She added, "just as it is impossible from the comfortable seats of the European Parliament, to lecture families who have suffered and lost family members in a nearly four-year war about how the peace plan currently on the table is “not good enough.”

“You send money and weapons to keep the war going, and the locals are expected to supply the manpower. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach,” Viktoria Ferenc said in the European Parliament (Source: Facebook)

You send money and weapons to keep the war going, and the locals are expected to supply the manpower. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach. Tell me — when was the last time you looked into the eyes of people who have endured deep suffering and asked them what they want: peace or war? In Ukraine, people are crying out for peace, and now there is a new chance for them to finally receive it. We must seize this opportunity!

the Fidesz-KDNP representative emphasized.