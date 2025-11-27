Európai Parlamentorosz-ukrán háborúFerenc Viktória
magyar

Viktoria Ferenc: In Ukraine, People Are Crying Out for Peace

“You send money and weapons to prolong the war, and the locals are expected to supply the bodies. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach,” said Viktoria Ferenc, MEP for Fidesz–KDNP. During yesterday's debate in the European Parliament, Brussels’ war fever was on full display once again — they even removed the word "peace" from the title of the agenda item.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 27. 15:07
European Parliament (Photo: FREDERICK FLORIN Source: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Standing before the chamber, MEP Viktoria Ferenc reminded lawmakers of the real human cost: “Zoltan Paszka, Attila Racz, Zsolt Leco… just a few names among the fallen of Hungarian origin who now lie buried in graves. They were Hungarians from Transcarpathia, just like me. Their parents could tell the Western chiefs of staff what it’s like to brace yourself for losing your children in a war. I can tell you now: you can’t ever be prepared for that.” She added, "just as it is impossible from the comfortable seats of the European Parliament, to lecture families who have suffered and lost family members in a nearly four-year war about how the peace plan currently on the table is “not good enough.”

Ferenc Viktória
“You send money and weapons to keep the war going, and the locals are expected to supply the manpower. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach,” Viktoria Ferenc said in the European Parliament (Source: Facebook)

You send money and weapons to keep the war going, and the locals are expected to supply the manpower. It’s a cynical and inhumane approach. Tell me — when was the last time you looked into the eyes of people who have endured deep suffering and asked them what they want: peace or war? In Ukraine, people are crying out for peace, and now there is a new chance for them to finally receive it. We must seize this opportunity!

the Fidesz-KDNP representative emphasized.

Cover photo: European Parliament (Photo: FREDERICK FLORIN Source: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekAmerika

Hála és béke

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

Nem Donald Trumpon múlt, hogy a hálaadás napjáig nem sikerült nyélbe ütni a békemegállapodást.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu